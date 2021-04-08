Outriders Guide To Beat Yagak: Complete Guide To Defeat The Final Boss

Outriders is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game has been getting a lot of mixed reviews from the players and some of them are even asking questions about the same. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about the same and list it right here. Read more to know about Outriders Yagak guide.

How to beat Yagak?

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular cooperative role-playing game, Outriders. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about how to beat Yagak and what things to keep in mind before fighting Ouriders final boss, Yagak.

To beat the Outriders final boss, Yagak the players will first need to be extremely attentive to all his attacks. Although the first encounter with Outriders final boss, Yagak might be easy, the difficulty keeps increasing as you damage him. After the first encounter, the First phase of the entire Yagak attack will start. In that time, you will need to keep a set of specific things in mind like there will be no minions to kill and heal during this time. You will also need to understand his striking pattern and dodge all the attacks by the turrets. After damaging him, Yagak can also start teleporting. This is the second phase with the turrets are much faster and now he can block your attacks as well. Figure out a pattern and strike accordingly. Beware that he can use the grappling hook to close down the distance between you guys instantly. Apart from this, we have also managed to get a video that shows how to defeat Yagak. Read

Outriders is a popular third person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021 for gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. They need to use the weapons in the game in order to defeat their enemies. They can even improve the power of their weapons by using the already existing weapons mods in the game. The game can be played solo and also be completed with a total of 2 other friends. Apart from this, the game has also managed to receive positive reviews from the fans but did not do well amongst the critics and received a number of mixed reviews from them.

Promo Image Source: Outriders Twitter