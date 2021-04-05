Outriders Inbox locked: Here's How To Fix This Common Issue In The Square Enix Release

Outriders is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game has been getting a lot of mixed reviews from the players and some of them are even asking questions about the same. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about the same and list it right here. Read more to know about Outriders inbox locked.

Outriders Inbox

A number of players have been experiencing a number of errors with the game, Outriders recently. They have been complaining about things like their inbox being locked. This is an issue as they need to access the inbox to get their bonuses like the Hell's Rangers Bonuses. All you can do to fix this issue is restart the game and hope to see it fixed. But to get the Hell's Rangers Bonuses, all the players are required to reach level 10.

More about Outriders

Outriders is a popular third person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021 for gaming platforms including Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. They need to use the weapons in the game in order to defeat their enemies. They can even improve the power of their weapons by using the already existing weapons mods in the game. The game can be played solo and also be completed with a total of 2 other friends. Apart from this, the game ahs also managed to receive positive reviews from the fans but did not do well amongst the critics and received a number of mixed reviews from them.

Promo Image Source: Outriders Twitter