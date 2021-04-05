Outriders Multiplayer Matchmaking Not Working? Learn How To Fix The Matchmaking Issue

Square Enix, the organisation behind the popular Marvel's Avengers game launched last year, has finally released a new shooter game called Outriders. The newly launched game has managed to get some really cool reviews, however, many players have also pointed out various glitches and issues. Most of the reports claim that the Outriders Multiplayer has issues with the matchmaking interface. If you have been wondering about Outriders matchmaking not working issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about the third person perspective game.

Outriders matchmaking not working issue explained

As the Outriders Multiplayer was launched, critics have applauded the game's stylish looks and more. Developed by People Can Fly studios, one of the newest game development companies, the sci-fi game is stealing a lot of hearts in such a short span of time becoming one of Steam's top-selling games. Outriders currently have over 100,000 players on PC alone and it was released on April 1, 2021, for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia.

Nevertheless, the Outriders is having major trouble keeping up with the inrush of new players trying to enjoy the. That is the reason why many players are experiencing problems with loading the game, matchmaking, crossplay and more.

Players tried various means such as restarting the game and the console to start playing the game. However, the overwhelmed Outriders servers seem to be unable to hold the rush of players trying to get in. That has caused the players to wait longer than usual during the matchmaking time.

How to Fix Outriders matchmaking not working issue?

As per Express.co.uk, there are a few fixes you can try out that may help to solve matchmaking issues with the game. On, PC players can use the launch of the game with 'Play Outriders- DirectX11' turned on or to force DX11 to run the game via manual commands. NVIDIA Game Ready software will also help run the game smoothly. If you have not, then make sure to download the game and sync the game with it.

Promo Image ~ Steam/ Outriders