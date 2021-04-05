Outriders No HUD Bug: Here's A Simple Fix For HUD Not Showing Up In Outriders

Outrider is an action-RPG shooter that has been released on April 1, 2021. In the game, players get to choose their class and other character stats. They need to survive on the planet of Enoch and fight to kill their enemies before they kill them. The game has been developed by People Can Fly and has been published by Square Enix. The new game has observed a new bug where HUD not showing up in Outriders is the issue. Many players want to learn more about the Outriders no HUD bug.

Outriders No HUD Bug

No game is perfect on the first day of release, it takes some time for the developers and players to observe and realize the bugs and issues plaguing the game. After some consideration, these bugs and issues are solved through patches and updates by developers. Outriders HUD missing is one of the first bugs that players have witnessed in the game. This issue has been mainly observed from the players of the PC platform.

Outriders No HUD Bug can be an issue for any player as it shows all the important information on the screen. Without the HUD many important things like ammo, tracking, and other features are lost. The HUD is one of the most important features of any game, and with the Outriders HUD missing, the players are having a hard time enjoying the new game.

Fortunately, there is a simple fix for the Outriders No HUD issue is available in the game for the players. This issue is mainly observed during the open-world gameplay of Outriders. Whenever players observe this issue in the Open world, they just need to exit the game and return to it to solve the issue. Players can do that by opening the menu and choose Return to the Lobby option, once they are in the lobby, they can choose the ‘Continue game’ option to return to the game with the issue resolved.

This simple fix is not just used to solve this issue but can be used to solve any other minor issues and bugs that are being faced by the players. Outriders have had a pretty smooth release, they generated enough hype to bring out the player base during the demo of the game. Apart from this issue, and the server issues that are being faced by Outriders, the rest of the gameplay experienced is being loved by many players.

Promo Image Source: Outriders Twitter