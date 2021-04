Outriders legacy quest of Mentor will require the players to search for the wreckage zone. The rewards provided upon completion of this main quest is 1000 EXP and the recommended level is 13. Continue reading to know more about this mentor quest and to find out where is the wreckage zone in outriders.

Outriders Wreckage Zone

To leave for the Wreckage Zone, talk with Jakub. To begin the quest, go to Corrigan's Citadel. After that, speak with Jakub about leaving for the Wreckage Zone. This will also allow you to complete the Legacy Side Quest for The Outriders.

Clear the first group of enemies in the Ruins by following the waypoint. The Key to the Door will be dropped by the last Insurgent you kill. Take it and use it to unlock the door.

Destroy any enemy in the Ruins by going uphill. Continue into the Bunker and unlock the next area's gate. Out of the Gate, reinforcements will arrive. Before going outside, defeat each and every one of them.

Continue to battle the monsters in the area by following the waypoint. Enemies will emerge in two waves, the second of which will involve a Brood Mother. To continue with the search, you must first clear the Rocks. Return to Camp quickly and chat with Jakub to return to Trench Town.

All Journals at the Wreckage Location

#1 Bruno Nyberg (ECA) The journal can be found inside the tunnel. Begin at the camp area, enter the tunnel, and turn right. The Journal is located on the ground at the tunnel's end.

#2 Greybeard’s Journal (Private Journal) This journal can be found in the 'Crevice' spot. Take the left tunnel, as seen in the picture, from the ‘Fast Travel' flag pole. Continue on the road until you hit the first right turn. The journal is on the field.

#3 The First Altered 'Polluted Outpost' has a journal. Follow the path to the right from the main battle field, as seen in the picture. Continue along the path and make the right turn. The journal will be lying on the ground.

#4 Power Struggle (the Endless War) The journal can be found near the ‘Factory Entrance,' close to a wall, lying on the ground near the ‘Fast Travel Flag pole.' #5 Building the New World (Year 1 on Enoch) At the ‘Factory Entrance' place, you will receive the area objective ‘Open the Gate.' From the quick travel flag pole, follow the direction to the objective stage. The journal is lying on the ground at the far end of the bed.

#5 Building the New World (Year 1 on Enoch) #6 People of Interest, Seth The journal is based at ‘Irradiated Shores' and is part of the ‘Clear the Rocks‘ region goal. Your journal will automatically update once you've completed this goal.

#7 A Letter to you, from Seth, Seth’s Journal 'Irradiated Shores' has a journal. Once you complete the area objective ‘Clear the Rock‘ (#6 Journal), a cut scene will begin. This journal can be found near Seth's body.



