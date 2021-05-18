Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021: Funky Baptiste, Venus Moira And Black Cat Sombra Skins

Quick links:
IMAGE: PLAYOVERWATCH TWITTER
The Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021 has arrived, and the players are hyped about it. This event will kickstart on the 18th of May and will go on till the 8th of June. This Overwatch Anniversary event will have special skins and other bonus rewards that players can try and unlock. This is the 5th Overwatch Anniversary event that players will be witnessing. Numerous players wish to learn more about Overwatch Anniversary 2021.
Overwatch Anniversary events are the events that players look forward to in the game. These events bring all the seasonal game modes into one arcade mode. Along with that players witness an exotic collection of all-new skins and other cosmetics that are exclusive to the anniversary event. Overwatch Anniversary skins are the highest rated skins in the game and this year being the 5th Anniversary, players believe that Overwatch has got something extra special in store for them.
Party on the payload!— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021
Overwatch Anniversary begins May 18. pic.twitter.com/B3cusMt8lX
Overwatch Anniversary Skins is where all the attention is at. This event brings out the most exclusive collection of skins and cosmetics that the game has seen. Overwatch players heavily anticipate the arrival of the Anniversary event-exclusive skins and cosmetics as they are one of the highest-rated in the game. Players have been informed about some of the skins that will be arriving during the Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021, check them out below:
Light up the dance floor.— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021
Groove past your enemies as Funky Baptiste when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/OzmqU9L1pw
You grow, girl.— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021
Trap your foes as Venus Moira when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/5BoLiR0BVQ
I’m feline good. 😼— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021
Sneak past your enemies as Black Cat Sombra when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/d38UuXmybg