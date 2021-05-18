Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021: Funky Baptiste, Venus Moira And Black Cat Sombra Skins

The Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021 has arrived, and the players are hyped about it. This event will kickstart on the 18th of May and will go on till the 8th of June. This Overwatch Anniversary event will have special skins and other bonus rewards that players can try and unlock. This is the 5th Overwatch Anniversary event that players will be witnessing. Numerous players wish to learn more about Overwatch Anniversary 2021.

Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021

Overwatch Anniversary events are the events that players look forward to in the game. These events bring all the seasonal game modes into one arcade mode. Along with that players witness an exotic collection of all-new skins and other cosmetics that are exclusive to the anniversary event. Overwatch Anniversary skins are the highest rated skins in the game and this year being the 5th Anniversary, players believe that Overwatch has got something extra special in store for them.

Party on the payload!



Overwatch Anniversary begins May 18. pic.twitter.com/B3cusMt8lX — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021

Overwatch Anniversary Skins

Overwatch Anniversary Skins is where all the attention is at. This event brings out the most exclusive collection of skins and cosmetics that the game has seen. Overwatch players heavily anticipate the arrival of the Anniversary event-exclusive skins and cosmetics as they are one of the highest-rated in the game. Players have been informed about some of the skins that will be arriving during the Overwatch Anniversary Event 2021, check them out below:

Funky Baptiste Overwatch Skin

Light up the dance floor.



Groove past your enemies as Funky Baptiste when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/OzmqU9L1pw — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 16, 2021

Venus Moira Overwatch Skin

You grow, girl.



Trap your foes as Venus Moira when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/5BoLiR0BVQ — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

Black Cat Sombra Overwatch Skin

I’m feline good. 😼



Sneak past your enemies as Black Cat Sombra when Overwatch Anniversary returns on May 18. pic.twitter.com/d38UuXmybg — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 17, 2021

Overwatch Update

GENERAL UPDATES

Nvidia Reflex

Added Nvidia Reflex support for PC users with supported Nvidia GPUs. Enabling Reflex from the graphics options screen can reduce input latency. Reflex-enabled GPUs can also enable the flash indicator option to aid in measuring input latency when using Reflex Latency Analyzer-equipped monitors, more details can be found in our technical support forums.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused specific ability effects to persist on targets after a player swaps off the hero that applied the effect

Fixed a bug that prevented players from using the escape menu to leave a custom game under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug that would cause heroes to become stuck against some buildings in midair

Fixed a bug with the Bounty Hunter game mode that caused Sombra to be detected when invisible if the Bounty Target buff expires

Fixed a bug that caused player ragdoll models to fall through the terrain when skipping kill cam playback

Fixed a bug that caused heroes knocked back by Doomfist's Rocket Punch to not always break railings

Fixed a bug when calculating the "Weapon Accuracy - Best" stat

Maps

Dorado

Fixed a bug that allowed players to grapple to an unintended location

Heroes

Echo

Fixed a bug that caused Echo Duplication visual effects to not appear properly in high-resolution screenshots

Mei

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to remain frozen during Blizzard after they were knocked out of the area of effect

Symmetra

Fixed a bug that allowed her turrets to be placed in unintended locations

Winston

Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to be knocked back during Primal Rage while being affected by Zarya's Projected Barrier

Workshop

Fixed a bug where the Create Dummy Bot action did not work for slots 13 through 23 (when the Spawn More Dummy Bots extension was enabled)

IMAGE: PLAYOVERWATCH TWITTER