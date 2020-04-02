Overwatch April Fools Update With Googly Eyes Will Make Your Favorite Character Look Silly

Overwatch never fails to provide exciting updates to its players. The developers of the game recently released a free update to all its old and new characters for April Fools. The Overwatch April Fools' update is exciting and fun to use. It comes with a quirky upgrade to all the characters i.e. Googly eyes similar to the ones that are observed in funny children toys.

The Overwatch April Fools update upgrades characters with Googly eyes

Every character in Overwatch has been upgraded with googly eyes, a makeover that makes gaming more fun for many players. This new Overwatch update is making all the characters look silly and childish than their usual selves. Fans have been saying that the more aggressive and threatening the original character, the better and funny they look with googly eyes.

Also Read | Overwatch postpones Seoul esports matches due to virus; Know details

This new update of Overwatch Googly eyes has also changed some of the Ultimate abilities of many characters. Blizzard kept the update a secret and did not formally announce it and this is why it is hard to say how long this update is going to last. However, it will be available till the end of April 2, according to reports.

Also Read | Overwatch esports games moved from China to Seoul amid virus; Details here

2020 Overwatch April Fool's Day 👀



I think it's a pretty fun prank, you can see it in all the highlights and emotes! pic.twitter.com/C7BkZeJ4p8 — Naeri x 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, the Overwatch's new character called 'Echo' is available to play on the public test realm for PC users. Apart from that, an ongoing limited-time event in the game allows users to earn special Doomfist skin. The impact of the new skin has been affected by the Googly eyes update and its funny portrayal of characters.

Also Read | 'Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord' out now! Facing crashes while downloading? Check how to fix

Also Read | How to join Fortnite Daily Duos Cup? Learn requirements, eligibility and more