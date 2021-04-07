Overwatch Archives 2021 Event: What Are The Changes Made In This Latest Update?

New epic skins for Lucio, Zenyatta, and Mercy are available during the Overwatch 2021 Archives event, which runs from April 6 to 27. Weekly challenges can be completed to win those skins. Players will now collect "stars" in Overwatch's Archives missions instead of having to win nine games per week. Continue reading to know more about this event and its skin challenges.

Overwatch Archives 2021 Event

The annual Archives event in Overwatch is now live, allowing players to relive the game's co-op missions and receive brand-new skins. Archives also introduces a new Overwatch incentive system that replaces the previous win-nine-games-to-get-new-skins rule, which is good news for players looking to take on the game's more difficult PvE missions.

Genji, Soldier: 76, Tracer, Widowmaker, and Zarya each have their own legendary skin. These can only be accessed through Archives loot boxes or through in-game credit purchases. Here is a rundown of all the bug fixes that were made during the latest update:

BUG FIXES General Fixed a bug that caused specific ability effects to persist on targets after a player swaps off the hero that applied the effect Fixed a bug that prevented players from using the escape menu to leave a custom game under certain circumstances Fixed a bug that would cause heroes to become stuck against some buildings in midair Fixed a bug with the Bounty Hunter game mode that caused Sombra to be detected when invisible if the Bounty Target buff expires Fixed a bug that caused player ragdoll models to fall through the terrain when skipping kill cam playback Fixed a bug that caused heroes knocked back by Doomfist's Rocket Punch to not always break railings Fixed a bug when calculating the "Weapon Accuracy - Best" stat Maps Dorado - Fixed a bug that allowed players to grapple to an unintended location Heroes Echo - Fixed a bug that caused Echo Duplication visual effects to not appear properly in high-resolution screenshots Mei - Fixed a bug that caused enemies to remain frozen during Blizzard after they were knocked out of the area of effect Symmetra - Fixed a bug that allowed her turrets to be placed in unintended locations Winston - Fixed a bug that allowed Winston to be knocked back during Primal Rage while being affected by Zarya's Projected Barrier Workshop Fixed a bug where the Create Dummy Bot action did not work for slots 13 through 23 (when the Spawn More Dummy Bots extension was enabled)



Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment