Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes For March 22: Check Out The Experimental Mode Changes

Overwatch has been one of the most famous games in the industry. It has made its mark in the gaming world by providing its own version of multiplayer mayhem. In today’s day and age, games have to constantly come up with updates with new content to keep the players engaged. These content updates help to retain players that keep coming back to the game. Overwatch is quite popular with these content updates amongst the players. Many of them have been asking about the new Overwatch experimental Patch notes.

Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes

Overwatch Experimental is a mode that players can access from the home screen of the game. The developers have released this mode to test out buffs and nerfs and other kinds of changes to the game before implementing them into the actual game. Most of the changes made in Overwatch Experimental, rarely make their way into the live servers. Overwatch Patch Notes March 22 provides a lot of buffs and nerfs to the characters in the game. Check out all the changes in the Overwatch Patch Notes March 22 below:

Ana: Biotic Rifle

Ammo increased from 12 to 14

Nano Boost

Can now be self-cast on Ana by using the interact key

Ashe: Dynamite

Damage reduced from 100 to 90

Baptiste: Regenerative Burst

Healing reduced from 75 to 65

Immortality Field

Now protects teammates to a minimum health threshold of 1 health, down from 20% of maximum

Bastion: Self-Repair

Now increases movement speed increased by 25% while repairing

Brigitte: Inspire

Healing removed from teammates when Brigitte is eliminated

D.Va: Boosters

Duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds

Echo: Duplicate

When Duplicate ends, Echo will be healed to 50% health instead of 100%

Genji: Shuriken

(Secondary Fire) Spread reduced from 9 to 8 meters

Dragonblade

Duration increased by 1 second for each kill while active

Hanzo: Dragonstrike

Travel speed increased by 20%

Damage increased by 20%

Distance before the dragon forms from the arrow shot reduced from 10 to 5 meters

Junkrat: Concussion Mine

Minimum damage increased from 30 to 35

Lúcio: Soundwave

Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds

Crossfade

Radius increased by 50%

Effectiveness increased by 20% at close range, falling off to -50% at maximum range

Mei: Endothermic Blaster

Ammo increased from 120 to 140

Mercy: Guardian Angel

Killing blows now reset the cooldown

Orisa: Protective Barrier

Health increased from 600 to 700

Cooldown increased from 10 to 11

Pharah

New Passive: Damage taken while airborne decreased by 5% and damage taken while grounded increased by 10%

Reaper: Shadow Step

Removed voice line triggered upon arrival

Reinhardt: Earthshatter

Stuns closer targets for up to 3 seconds. Targets at maximum range are stunned for the standard 2.5 seconds

Soldier-76: Helix Rockets

Now has two charges

Damage reduced from 40 impact + 80 splash to 30 impact + 50 splash

Self-damage scalar reduced from 50% to 40%.

Sombra: Hack

Activation time increased from 0.65 to 1.15 seconds

Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds

Translocator

Cooldown is now triggered when the translocator used or destroyed, instead of immediately after placement

Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds

Symmetra: Sentry Turret

Placement travel speed increased from 15 to 20 meters per second

Torbjörn: Deploy Turret

Now has two charges

Damage reduced by 40%

Health reduced by 40%

Tracer: General

Health increased from 150 to 175

Recall

Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds

Widowmaker: Venom Mine

Damage increased from 75 to 120

Duration of damage over time effect increased from 5 to 6 seconds

Trigger radius increased from 3 to 4 meters

Winston: General

Health/Armor has been redistributed from 350/150 to 335/165

Wrecking Ball: General

Size reduced by 15%

Quad Cannons

Ammo reduced from 80 to 70

Grappling Claw

Cooldown increased from 5 to 7 seconds

Adaptive Shield

No longer prevents enemies from generating an ultimate charge

Zarya: Projected Barrier

Range increased from 30 to 34 meters

Zenyatta: Transcendence