Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes For March 22: Check Out The Experimental Mode Changes

Overwatch has been one of the most famous games in the industry. It has made its mark in the gaming world by providing its own version of multiplayer mayhem. In today’s day and age, games have to constantly come up with updates with new content to keep the players engaged. These content updates help to retain players that keep coming back to the game. Overwatch is quite popular with these content updates amongst the players. Many of them have been asking about the new Overwatch experimental Patch notes.
Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes
Overwatch Experimental is a mode that players can access from the home screen of the game. The developers have released this mode to test out buffs and nerfs and other kinds of changes to the game before implementing them into the actual game. Most of the changes made in Overwatch Experimental, rarely make their way into the live servers. Overwatch Patch Notes March 22 provides a lot of buffs and nerfs to the characters in the game. Check out all the changes in the Overwatch Patch Notes March 22 below:
Ana: Biotic Rifle
- Ammo increased from 12 to 14
- Nano Boost
- Can now be self-cast on Ana by using the interact key
Ashe: Dynamite
- Damage reduced from 100 to 90
Baptiste: Regenerative Burst
- Healing reduced from 75 to 65
- Immortality Field
- Now protects teammates to a minimum health threshold of 1 health, down from 20% of maximum
Bastion: Self-Repair
- Now increases movement speed increased by 25% while repairing
Brigitte: Inspire
- Healing removed from teammates when Brigitte is eliminated
D.Va: Boosters
- Duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds
Echo: Duplicate
- When Duplicate ends, Echo will be healed to 50% health instead of 100%
Genji: Shuriken
- (Secondary Fire) Spread reduced from 9 to 8 meters
Dragonblade
- Duration increased by 1 second for each kill while active
Hanzo: Dragonstrike
- Travel speed increased by 20%
- Damage increased by 20%
- Distance before the dragon forms from the arrow shot reduced from 10 to 5 meters
Junkrat: Concussion Mine
- Minimum damage increased from 30 to 35
Lúcio: Soundwave
- Cooldown increased from 4 to 6 seconds
Crossfade
- Radius increased by 50%
- Effectiveness increased by 20% at close range, falling off to -50% at maximum range
Mei: Endothermic Blaster
- Ammo increased from 120 to 140
Mercy: Guardian Angel
- Killing blows now reset the cooldown
Orisa: Protective Barrier
- Health increased from 600 to 700
- Cooldown increased from 10 to 11
Pharah
- New Passive: Damage taken while airborne decreased by 5% and damage taken while grounded increased by 10%
Reaper: Shadow Step
- Removed voice line triggered upon arrival
Reinhardt: Earthshatter
- Stuns closer targets for up to 3 seconds. Targets at maximum range are stunned for the standard 2.5 seconds
Soldier-76: Helix Rockets
- Now has two charges
- Damage reduced from 40 impact + 80 splash to 30 impact + 50 splash
- Self-damage scalar reduced from 50% to 40%.
Sombra: Hack
- Activation time increased from 0.65 to 1.15 seconds
- Duration increased from 5 to 6 seconds
Translocator
- Cooldown is now triggered when the translocator used or destroyed, instead of immediately after placement
- Cooldown reduced from 6 to 5 seconds
Symmetra: Sentry Turret
- Placement travel speed increased from 15 to 20 meters per second
Torbjörn: Deploy Turret
- Now has two charges
- Damage reduced by 40%
- Health reduced by 40%
Tracer: General
- Health increased from 150 to 175
Recall
- Cooldown increased from 12 to 14 seconds
Widowmaker: Venom Mine
- Damage increased from 75 to 120
- Duration of damage over time effect increased from 5 to 6 seconds
- Trigger radius increased from 3 to 4 meters
Winston: General
- Health/Armor has been redistributed from 350/150 to 335/165
Wrecking Ball: General
Quad Cannons
- Ammo reduced from 80 to 70
Grappling Claw
- Cooldown increased from 5 to 7 seconds
Adaptive Shield
- No longer prevents enemies from generating an ultimate charge
Zarya: Projected Barrier
- Range increased from 30 to 34 meters
Zenyatta: Transcendence
- The movement speed multiplier increased from 2x to 2.3x