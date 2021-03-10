Overwatch Season 27 Release Date: Know More About The Latest Overwatch Update

Overwatch has been one of the most popular first-person shooter games to date. The makers constantly keep updating their game to keep their players engrossed. Currently, a new set of Overwatch update has been released and the users are curious about it. Read more

Overwatch Season 27 and Pachimari Challenge

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Overwatch Season 27. The users have been trying to find answers to questions like when is Overwatch Season 27 going to begin and what is the Pachimari challenge in Overwatch. This is because the makers have been adding a number of different updates and competitions to the game that are being loved by the players. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about Overwatch Season 27. This information could also help you by answering your questions like when is Overwatch Season 27 going to begin and what is the Pachimari challenge in Overwatch. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Overwatch.

Overwatch makers have announced that their Season 27 is going to be launched soon. They have confirmed that March 9 will be the launch date for Overwatch Season 27. The players had to wait a bit for the new season to be released as the makers had to fix up all the bugs that were there in the game. Apart from this, Overwatch makers have also released their new Pachimari challenge and the fans seem to love it. This event will be live from March 9 till March 22 and all the players need to do is win some matched in any game mode to get the new Pachimari skins and rewards released with this challenge. Both of these were added to the game with the latest update.

More about Overwatch

According to Statista, Overwatch had managed to bring in over 40 million players in the year 2018. The game is getting more popularity day by day and the makers have also been piling a lot of money with the same. Overwatch players are also known for participating in a number of esports games. This is because of the huge amount of prizes including less than two million U.S. dollars in 2016 but it was increased to 6.59 million U.S. dollars by 2018. According to the prize pool size, Overwatch was the sixth most popular eSports game worldwide in 2018. Their most successful year was 2016 where they managed to collect a record revenue of almost 2.5 billion U.S. dollars.