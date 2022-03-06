Paradise Killer is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March: Read details here

Developed by Kaizen Game Works and published by Fellow Traveller, Paradise Killer is about to be launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox soon. Along with the launch, the game will also get a new content update. The game was first launched for PC and Nintendo Switch back in September 2020. It is a murder mystery type of game. Keep reading to know more about its launch date and other details.

Paradise Killer is an open-world murder mystery set on a bizarre island that is ruled by a secret society. The secret society worships goat-headed alien gods. The island on which players are spawned is full of demons, shrines and secrets, that add to the adventure of playing that game. The game is coming to the latest generation of consoles soon, and it would be available on PlayStation 5 as well.

Paradise Killer release for PS 5 and more

In an official blog post published on PlayStation's website, Oli Clarke Smith from Kaizen Game Works mentions that "we're releasing Paradise Killer onto PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this month - March 16 to be exact." Upon the launch, the Art Director at PlayStation, Rachel Noy says that "when we heard that we had the chance to bring Paradise Killer to PlayStation we got really excited about the potential of some of the visual improvements we could add to the game."

The game is about to be released on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Upon the latest consoles, players will be able to run the game in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. Additionally, the latest consoles also have ray tracing, super-fast loading speeds and other features that will add to the experience of a player. Along with the release of the game on consoles, the developers are also adding a bunch of new content into the game.

The available version of Paradise Killer will get new content that includes new music, new mysterious beings, quests, rewards and collectables. All these things will also be available to the owners of the PC and Switch version of the game that was released back in 2020. Other than that, there are improvements in the performance and the stability of the new version. Stay tuned for more updates on Paradise Killer and other PS5 news.