Persona 5 Strikers Akira Konoe: Learn How To Defeat Akira Konoe Boss Here

Persona 5 Strikers has an all-new arresting story with old and new characters in the game. The designers have totally overhauled the battle arrangement of the game. It has changed over from a turn-based battle framework into a free-streaming battle framework. With this new style of battle, it is essential for the players to become familiar with the new arrangement of moves and personas that the game has to bring to the table. Many players have asked about Persona 5 Strikers Akira Konoe.

Persona 5 Strikers Akira Konoe

Akira Konoe is one of the main bosses in the game. This character is a representation of a Tony Stark-like character. He’s a billionaire and a CEO of an IT company and uses mechanical upgrades to destroy his enemies. The players will come across this character in the Osaka Jail. To learn how to defeat Akira Konoe, the players will have to get well versed with this character’s skills and weaknesses and create a party of characters that can counter these skills and exploit the weaknesses. Before getting to Akira the Hero, the players will have to fight the Zephyrus Mech boss too. Check out these stats to learn how to defeat Akira Konoe in Persona 5 Strikers:

Zephyrus Mech

Nulls: Wind, Psi, Bless, Curse

Resists: Fire, Ice

Weak to: Electricity, Nuclear

Rocket Punch: Zephyrus Mech fires its fists to the front.

Homing Missiles: Creates a flurry of missiles that home onto targets.

Pounce Attack: Zephyrus Mech slams its body into the ground.

Prominence Ray: Zephyrus Mech fires a massive beam from its chest while slowly moving around.

Supernova: Zephyrus Mech rotates clockwise and fires two laser beams from that direction and counters targets out of the laser’s range using floating missiles.

Double Laser: Zephyrus Mech slowly rotates while firing lasers from its feet.

Akira the Hero