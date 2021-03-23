Persona 5 Strikers Alice Hiiragi: Follow This Comprehensive Guide To Finish The Request

In one of the requests of Persona 5 Strikers, as a player, you will be given a task to investigate and find information about the probable victims of Alice Hiiragi. The very first thing that you will need to do is talk to Futaba who can be located standing outside the Teikyu building. All of the NPCs that you need to interact with are going to be standing near some kind of structure. Continue reading the article to know all about the Alice Hiirage request as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers Update.

Persona 5 Strikers Alice Hiiragi Guide

Follow the steps below to finish the investigation:

If you go over to reassure her, she'll give you a Salty Papaya as a treat. Yusuke will also be in the city, but when you speak to him, he doesn't give you anything. Continue straight ahead to Central Street. If you like, you can also get some drinks from the vending machine.

In the Metaverse, they each recover a small amount of HP. You may also purchase them as a collection. After all, the original Persona 5 rewarded you with a trophy for doing so. Now it's time to get down to business with the inquiry.

The Bronx Apparel Shop, directly across from the vending machines, is your first stop. Increases the total by 31%.

Now the next step is to talk and listen to the young man who is near you and then talk to a dedicated woman who is standing outside of the Big Bang Burger.

The investigation is almost complete and now talking to the level-headed girl who can be found standing near the alley of the Airsoft shop will increase your investigation meter to a total of 62%.

Meet Ryuji outside the Airsoft Shop and listen to the men arguing in front of him. This completes the investigation.

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a well-known action role-playing game that was released on February 25th. The game was first released in Japan in 2020, and due to its success, it is now being released worldwide for next-generation consoles as well. The game is a hybrid of Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors series and Atlus' Persona 5 role-playing game from 2016. Persona 5 Strikers were also said to take place six months after the events of the original Persona 5. After its initial release in Japan, 162,410 copies were sold. The game went on to become very successful in Asian countries, selling over 500,000 copies.