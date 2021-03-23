Persona 5 Strikers An Ebon God Descends: How To Defeat The First Combat Demand Boss?

Persona 5 Strikers has a vast variety of quests that are known as requests and one of them is called the Persona combat demands. The very first request in this category that the players will receive is "An Ebon God Descends". Continue reading the article to know how to finish this request as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers: An Ebon God Descends

To confront the Fratricidal Destroyer, go to Sendai Jail's Castle: Rear Area (just outside the Underground Prison).

Seth is the simplest Persona experience to beat since he is vulnerable to blessing.

Apply the standard buffs and debuffs first, then go on the attack.

If you prefer to strike with spells, focus on Sophia and Joker's bless skills.

There are also broken pillars in the area that you can use to rush Seth.

Phantom Dash attacks already have a high critical rate, so when combined with Sukukaja (or Masukukaja), they can be a very effective offensive choice.

As much as possible, use the pillars to deal fast and reliable triple-digit damage at no cost.

Ryuji's Big Sleep Stick weapon can sometimes bring Seth to sleep.

The impromptu nap lasts for a bit, giving you a decent chance for free hits.

Win and you'll get the Beastly-Was Scepter This above-mentioned item is a very important one for the fusion of Seth in the Velvet Room. You can create Seth by combining Mithras (level 45) and Koppa Tengu at this stage (level 45).



Persona 5 Strikers 1.02 Update

There were some issues in the game which lead to the crashing of the game for a majority of players. This has been addressed now.

The game was also suffering from stuttering and lags and some of these are fixed as of now.

There were problems related to the audio in various requests. Some fixes have been implemented for these issues.

Stability and performance improvements are some of the best things that can happen to a game and they should be done at certain intervals. More of these are now implemented for a better gameplay experience.

Lastly, some minor under the hood fixes have also been added.

Image Source: Atlus