Persona 5 Strikers Arsene: What Are The Skills Of This Persona In The Game?

Maurice Leblanc created Arsène, a fictional gentleman thief. He went after criminals or criminals who were worse than he was. Arsène Lupin was his real name, and he was a master of disguise who would use tactics that were against the law when battling for the common good. Continue reading to know more about this character as of the latest Persona 5 strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Arsene

Arsene Lupin, the protagonist of Maurice Leblanc's novels, is the inspiration for this being. He can be found almost anywhere and is a master of disguise. He is well-known for assisting law-abiding people. Here are the skills that this Persona can perform:

Arsene Skills

Cleave 10% HP This attack does Light Physical damage in a narrow range with a medium chance of a critical hit.

Eiha 8 SP Light Curse damage to a narrow range.

Tarunda 12 SP Debuff attack power of a narrow range for a certain period of time.

Dream Needle 10% HP Light Physical damage to a narrow range. Medium chance of Sleep.

Rebel Will None Improves rate for increasing Showtime Gauge.

Maeiga 14 SP Medium Curse damage to a wide range.

One-shot Kill 30% HP Severe Gun damage to a narrow range that has a big chance of dealing critical hit

Maeigaon 26 SP Heavy Curse damage to a wide range.

Survival Trick None This will make you survive one insta-kill attack with 1 HP remaining.

Riot Gun 40% HP This does Severe Gun damage to a wide range with a high chance of a critical hit.



Persona 5 Strikers 1.02 Update

There were some issues in the game which lead to the crashing of the game for a majority of players. This has been addressed now.

The game was also suffering from stuttering and lags and some of these are fixed as of now.

There were problems related to the audio in various requests. Some fixes have been implemented for these issues.

Stability and performance improvements are some of the best things that can happen to a game and they should be done at certain intervals. More of these are now implemented for a better gameplay experience.

Lastly, some minor under the hood fixes have also been added.

Image Source: Atlus