Persona 5 Strikers Best Accessories: Here Is A List Of Best Items To Use In Persona 5

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of accessories for the players and they all are able to grant various kinds of effects, buffs etc. Since it is an action RPG game so it is definitely a good decision to keep a track of the best equipment so as to make the fights against enemies a breeze. Here in the article, you will find out about some of the best accessories as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
Persona 5 Strikers Best Accessories
- Crystal Skull
- This is by far the best and most powerful accessory to have in Persona 5 Strikers. The crystal skull is able to increase all the stats of the users by five points and along with this it also grants a high enough chance for evading magic. Having some of these for your team members is going to be very helpful through the game as your survival and combat abilities get boosted by a lot. To obtain this item you can go to the Sheriruth part of Mementos and find this treasure demon named Crystal Skill.
- Magic Rosary
- Next is the Magic Rosary and players can obtain this accessory from Tanaka's Shady Commodities (price is 50,000 Yen). This item is able to raise evasion against magical attacks by a little.
- Ring of Vanity
- The 3rd item is the Ring Of Vanity which is one of the Royal exclusives in Persona 5. The players will be able to create it by finding all the three will seeds that are located in Madarame's Palace.
- Expedite Ring
- The Expedite Ring is favoured by the entire player base for XP grinding. This item doesn't do anything fancy but what it does is one of the best attributes in any RPG game. It is able to increase the XP gained by a character by 50% after a battle.
- Tiki Necklace
- The second exclusive accessory in this list is the Tiki Necklace and the players can obtain it by spending their time with Makoto on the Hawaii trip. Even though it's exclusive, it's completely optional.
- This item grants the skill of Divine Grace to the holder.