Persona 5 Strikers Black Frost: Check Out How To Defeat Black Frost Mini Boss

Persona 5 Strikers has been released and is creating a great deal of excitement amongst players, who are infatuated with the new, riveting storyline. Alongside that, the players will play the game with a whole new outlook, as the battle framework has totally changed. They have redone the turn-based battle framework into a free-flowing battle framework. This implies the players should totally redevelop the manner in which they took a gander at the game and how they circumvented battling adversaries and bosses. Players are having trouble with Persona 5 Strikers Black Frost Boss.

Persona 5 Strikers Black Frost Boss

Black Frost is the mini-boss that players will face after King Frost. Black Frost is one of the Shadow Bosses that players will need to defeat while completing their bonus requests. Requests are considered to be side missions in Persona 5 Strikers. Some requests will have the player fighting foes and bosses, whereas some would send them off on a trip to acquire some items. Players can complete these requests to unlock bonus content in the game such as New Game Plus or a new much more tough difficulty mode for the game.

Players will face Black Frost in Persona 5 Strikers during the "Halt the Strutting Little Imp" request. Black Frost is a mean boss and the players will find it difficult to get the better of him. The reason why Black Frost is so strong is that he can drain both fire and curse attacks, the two types of attacks that should work on an ice-based monster.

This is where the players mostly lose out on the battle, fire and curse attacks aren’t the way to beating Black Frost, it is actually Bless Attacks. It has been observed that Black Frost holds a vulnerability to Bless attacks, so players can keep that in mind while building a party to defeat this boss. They should also include characters that boost the ability of others and characters that have the ability to heal the party.

Black Frost has ice attacks, but they can be avoided very simply, but most players don’t figure it out. In the arena where the fight takes place, the players can hide behind the buses to dodge some of his attacks. The players shouldn’t run in and start fighting wildly with this boss, they should take their time and wait for openings to defeat Black Frost.

Black Frost can also be used as a Persona in the game. The players need the Joker character to summon or fuse this Persona. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Black Frost Stats and Skills:

Stats

Arcana: Fool

Base Level: 67

Strength: 44

Magic: 46

Endurance: 41

Agility: 42

Luck: 35

