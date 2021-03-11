Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Cerberus: Learn How To Defeat Cerberus In Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers has a set of bosses that players need to defeat in order to unlock bonus content. Learn how to defeat Cerberus in Persona 5 Strikers here.

persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 Strikers has been released and is generating a lot of hype. Players are in love with the new, riveting campaign. Along with that the players now get to play the game with all new mechanics, the combat system has completely changed. They have revamped the turn-based action system into a fluid action system. This means the players will have to completely redevelop the way they looked at the game and how they went around fighting enemies and bosses. Some players are having issues with Persona 5 Strikers Cerberus Boss.

Persona 5 Strikers Cerberus

Cerberus in ancient Greek mythology is considered to be a dog-like creature that guards the gates of hell. This fierce creature has been directly adapted from the mythology into the game and possesses the same devastating abilities as the folklore suggests. Players will encounter Cerberus in Persona 5 Strikers as a mini-boss for one of the requests in the game. Cerberus can also be adapted as a Persona. Here’s how to defeat Cerberus in Persona 5 Strikers:

Cerberus is a strong creature, that has a wolf and lion-like features. His strength is brute force and wields the ability of fire attacks. Players should consider these points while creating a party of characters to fight this boss. The players should choose characters that have resistance to fire attacks. Another point to consider is that it has been observed that Cerberus is vulnerable to Ice attacks. Players should also choose characters that wield the ability of Ice attacks.

After that, it all depends on timing and the player’s skill level. They will have to time their attacks, dodge Cerberus’ attacks and wait for an opening to deal a special blow. If the players still find this boss too difficult to complete, they can always lower the difficulty level.

Check out Persona 5 Strikers Cerberus’ Stats:

Stats

  • Arcana: Chariot
  • Base level: 57
  • Strength: 41
  • Magic: 35
  • Endurance: 33
  • Agility: 41
  • Luck: 28

Persona Skills

  • Megaton Raid: Severe Physical damage to a narrow range with a medium chance of a critical hit.
  • Agidyne: Heavy Fire damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Burn.
  • Matarukaja: Buff party attack power for a certain period of time.
  • Speed Master: Automatic Sukukaja on user at the start of the battle.
  • Enduring Soul: Survive one fatal blow with HP fully recovered.
  • Fire Amp: Strengthen Fire attacks by 50%.
  • Inferno: Severe Fire damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Burn.

 

