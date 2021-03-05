Persona 5 Strikers Chipped Microchip: How To Complete These Junk Collection Requests?

In Persona 5 Strikers, the Junk Collection requests can be completed at any time in the game when the players want as they are not missable. These requests are similar to the Prison Mail requests and they can be repeated for additional rewards unlike most requests in Persona 5 Strikers. For these requests, the players will have 2 options on how to complete them. Continue reading to know about one of the requests known as Chipped Microchip as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Chipped Microchip

As a player keeps progressing into the game and specifically through the jail location, they will keep receiving new Junk Collection requests which get unlocked on specific days. To be precise, there are two main ways of obtaining the required items from the locations in this Strikers jail.

First Method For the first method of completing the junk requests, the players will have to collect the floating junk cubes that are spread across the jails.

Second Method For the second method of completing the junk requests, the players will have to get the required items from the mini-boss fights. Some mini bosses will take more damage than normal enemies. Since the battles against them will be tougher than normal enemies, so the players will be rewarded with high-level equipment and materials.



Title: Junk Collection, Part 1

Location: Shibuya Jail

To-Do: Deliver 15x Chipped Microchip

Reward: Hacker Gear Mk. 2 (Futaba)

Repeat Reward: ¥19,200

Date Available: 8th August

Other Jail Requests on August 8th

Title: Trapped in Wonderland Location: Shibuya Jail To-Do: Deliver 1x Forgotten Desire Reward: More Accessories Available in Sophia’s Shop

Title: Sophia’s Weapon Shop (Repeatable) Location: Sendai Jail To-Do: Defeat 20x High Pixie Place: West Garden and Hirose St. Reward: More Weapons Available in Sophia’s Shop Repeat Reward: ¥1,200

Title: Sophia’s Armor Shop (Repeatable) Location: Sendai Jail To-Do: Defeat 5x Orthrus Place: Hirose St. Reward: More Armor Available in Sophia's Shop Repeat Reward: Medicine

Title: Painful Past: Ango Natsume Location: Sendai Jail - Castle: Front Area To-Do: Defeat Nightmare Dragon Ango Place: Castle: Front Area Reward: Unlocks level cap for BOND skill Repeat Reward: ¥3,000



