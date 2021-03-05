Persona 5 Strikers Chipped Microchip: How To Complete These Junk Collection Requests?

In Persona 5 Strikers, the Junk Collection requests can be completed at any time in the game when the players want as they are not missable. These requests are similar to the Prison Mail requests and they can be repeated for additional rewards unlike most requests in Persona 5 Strikers. For these requests, the players will have 2 options on how to complete them. Continue reading to know about one of the requests known as Chipped Microchip as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
Persona 5 Strikers Chipped Microchip
As a player keeps progressing into the game and specifically through the jail location, they will keep receiving new Junk Collection requests which get unlocked on specific days. To be precise, there are two main ways of obtaining the required items from the locations in this Strikers jail.
- First Method
- For the first method of completing the junk requests, the players will have to collect the floating junk cubes that are spread across the jails.
- Second Method
- For the second method of completing the junk requests, the players will have to get the required items from the mini-boss fights.
- Some mini bosses will take more damage than normal enemies.
- Since the battles against them will be tougher than normal enemies, so the players will be rewarded with high-level equipment and materials.
Title: Junk Collection, Part 1
- Location: Shibuya Jail
- To-Do: Deliver 15x Chipped Microchip
- Reward: Hacker Gear Mk. 2 (Futaba)
- Repeat Reward: ¥19,200
- Date Available: 8th August
Other Jail Requests on August 8th
- Title: Trapped in Wonderland
- Location: Shibuya Jail
- To-Do: Deliver 1x Forgotten Desire
- Reward: More Accessories Available in Sophia’s Shop
- Title: Sophia’s Weapon Shop (Repeatable)
- Location: Sendai Jail
- To-Do: Defeat 20x High Pixie
- Place: West Garden and Hirose St.
- Reward: More Weapons Available in Sophia’s Shop
- Repeat Reward: ¥1,200
- Title: Sophia’s Armor Shop (Repeatable)
- Location: Sendai Jail
- To-Do: Defeat 5x Orthrus
- Place: Hirose St.
- Reward: More Armor Available in Sophia's Shop
- Repeat Reward: Medicine
- Title: Painful Past: Ango Natsume
- Location: Sendai Jail - Castle: Front Area
- To-Do: Defeat Nightmare Dragon Ango
- Place: Castle: Front Area
- Reward: Unlocks level cap for BOND skill
- Repeat Reward: ¥3,000
