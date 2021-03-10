Persona 5 Strikers Compendium: Here Is A List Of Some Personas With Their Statistics

In all the Persona games, the Compendium is broken up according to Arcana and the same is the case with Persona 5 Strikers Compendium. This article will serve as a comprehensive guide that will provide information like the location details where the players can find each Persona, their base level at which they are obtainable, their strengths, weaknesses and more as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Compendium

Fool

Persona name: Arsene Base Level: 1 Weak Against: Bless, Ice Location: Joker's Persona

Persona name: High Pixie Base Level: 16 Weak Against: Gun, Nuclear Location: Sendai Jail

Persona name: Legion Base Level: 34 Weak Against: Bless, Electic, Nuclear Location: Okinawa Jail

Persona name: Bugbear Base Level: 53 Weak Against: Bless, Nuclear Location: Jail of the Abyss

Persona name: Black Frost Base Level: 67 Weak Against: Bless Location: Shibuya Jail; must be defeated first



Magician

Persona name: Zorro Base Level: 1 Weak Against: Electic Location: Morgana's Persona

Persona name: Jack-o-Lantern Base Level: 2 Weak Against: Ice, Wind Location: Shibuya Jail

Persona name: Jack Frost Base Level: 24 Weakness: Fire Location: Sapporo Jail

Persona name: Queen Mab Base Level: 43 Weakness: Wind Location: Fusion (IE Kikuri-hime & Kaiwan)



Priestess

Persona name: Johanna Base Level: 4 Weakness: Psy Location: Makoto's Persona

Persona name: Silky Base Level: 6 Weakness: Elec, Fire Location: Shibuya Jail

Persona name: Kikuri-Hime Base Level: 40 Weakness: Fire Location: Kyoto Jail

Persona name: Sarasvati Base Level: 48 Weakness: Nuclear Location: Osaka Jail



Empress

Persona name: Milady Base Level: 4 Weakness: Psy Location: Haru's Persona

Persona name: Lamia Base Level: 18 Weakness: Ice, Nuclear Location: Sendai Jail

Persona name: Kali Base Level: 64 Weakness: Ice Location: Tree of Knowledge



Emperor

Persona name: Goemon Base Level: 4 Weakness: Fire Location: Yusuke's Persona

Persona name: Setanta Base Level: 26 Weakness: Psy Location: Sapporo Jail

Persona name: Eligor Base Level: 31 Weakness: Elec Location: Sapporo Jail

Persona name: Okuninushi Base Level: 42 Weakness: Nuclear, Wind Location: Kyoto Jail

Persona name: King Frost Base Level: 63 Weakness: Fire Location: Sapporo Jail



