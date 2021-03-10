Persona 5 Strikers Compendium: Here Is A List Of Some Personas With Their Statistics

In all the Persona games, the Compendium is broken up according to Arcana and the same is the case with Persona 5 Strikers Compendium. This article will serve as a comprehensive guide that will provide information like the location details where the players can find each Persona, their base level at which they are obtainable, their strengths, weaknesses and more as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
Persona 5 Strikers Compendium
Fool
- Persona name: Arsene
- Base Level: 1
- Weak Against: Bless, Ice
- Location: Joker's Persona
- Persona name: High Pixie
- Base Level: 16
- Weak Against: Gun, Nuclear
- Location: Sendai Jail
- Persona name: Legion
- Base Level: 34
- Weak Against: Bless, Electic, Nuclear
- Location: Okinawa Jail
- Persona name: Bugbear
- Base Level: 53
- Weak Against: Bless, Nuclear
- Location: Jail of the Abyss
- Persona name: Black Frost
- Base Level: 67
- Weak Against: Bless
- Location: Shibuya Jail; must be defeated first
Magician
- Persona name: Zorro
- Base Level: 1
- Weak Against: Electic
- Location: Morgana's Persona
- Persona name: Jack-o-Lantern
- Base Level: 2
- Weak Against: Ice, Wind
- Location: Shibuya Jail
- Persona name: Jack Frost
- Base Level: 24
- Weakness: Fire
- Location: Sapporo Jail
- Persona name: Queen Mab
- Base Level: 43
- Weakness: Wind
- Location: Fusion (IE Kikuri-hime & Kaiwan)
Priestess
- Persona name: Johanna
- Base Level: 4
- Weakness: Psy
- Location: Makoto's Persona
- Persona name: Silky
- Base Level: 6
- Weakness: Elec, Fire
- Location: Shibuya Jail
- Persona name: Kikuri-Hime
- Base Level: 40
- Weakness: Fire
- Location: Kyoto Jail
- Persona name: Sarasvati
- Base Level: 48
- Weakness: Nuclear
- Location: Osaka Jail
Empress
- Persona name: Milady
- Base Level: 4
- Weakness: Psy
- Location: Haru's Persona
- Persona name: Lamia
- Base Level: 18
- Weakness: Ice, Nuclear
- Location: Sendai Jail
- Persona name: Kali
- Base Level: 64
- Weakness: Ice
- Location: Tree of Knowledge
Emperor
- Persona name: Goemon
- Base Level: 4
- Weakness: Fire
- Location: Yusuke's Persona
- Persona name: Setanta
- Base Level: 26
- Weakness: Psy
- Location: Sapporo Jail
- Persona name: Eligor
- Base Level: 31
- Weakness: Elec
- Location: Sapporo Jail
- Persona name: Okuninushi
- Base Level: 42
- Weakness: Nuclear, Wind
- Location: Kyoto Jail
- Persona name: King Frost
- Base Level: 63
- Weakness: Fire
- Location: Sapporo Jail
