Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers: Defeat Mara In Persona 5 Strikers Through This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers has a set of bonus bosses that players need to defeat in order to unlock bonus content. Learn how to defeat Mara in Persona 5 Strikers here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is the latest instalment in the Persona Franchise. The latest game has redeveloped the entire mechanics and combat system of the previous game. Persona 5 Strikers is an Action-RPG with new fluid combat mechanics. The latest game occurs after the events of the previous game, with striking new features. Many players have been facing difficulty with the bosses since the combat system changed. One of them is Persona 5 Strikers Mara Boss.

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Save Wizard: Learn more about Save Wizard here

Persona 5 Strikers Mara Boss

Mara in Persona 5 Strikers has been adapted from Buddhist Mythology. In the folklore this character is considered to be ‘The Evil One’ and it stays true to the fact as Mara is as evil as they come. Mara is one of the mini-bosses that players will have to fight and defeat in one of the bonus requests. These are a series of Bonus Bosses that the players need to defeat to unlock a special boss. Defeating him will reward the players with New Game Plus and Merciless Difficulty Mode.

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Gusts of Punishment: Check out the location and weakness of Succubus

"The Writhing Nightmare Rises" is the request in which the players will be tasked to defeat this evil boss. Mara in Persona 5 Strikers is created in the shape of a penis, this intriguing character formation is what mainly throws the players off their game. Players will face this character in Okinawa jail and the arena of their battle will be the Cage of Desolation.

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Dystopia: Check out the complete guide here

The character is pretty strong, it can absorb Fire attacks, it can block Gun and Curse Attacks, and it is also resistant to Nuke and Bless Attacks. This leaves only a few abilities to pick from and Mara is most vulnerable to Psy attacks. Players should keep that in mind while creating a party to fight against Mara.

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Frozen Hell: Here's a complete guide

The Battle against Mara is all about timing, almost all of his attacks can be dodge by either running or jumping. The players need to be patient while battling this boss and wait for the right time to deal with their attacks to finish off this foe.

READ | Persona 5 Strikers New Game plus: Learn how to unlock new game plus here

Mara is also one of the many Personas in Persona 5 Strikers. This Persona can be summoned or fused by a character called Joker, who is also the main character in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Mara Stats and Skills below:

Stats

  • Arcana: Tower
  • Base Level: 72
  • Strength: 50
  • Magic: 43
  • Endurance: 43
  • Agility: 44
  • Luck: 43

Persona Skills

  • One-Shot Kill: Severe Gun damage to a narrow range with a high chance of a critical hit.
  • Maragidyne: Heavy Fire damage to a wide range. Rare chance of Burn.
  • Maeigaon: Heavy Curse damage to a wide range.
  • Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.
  • Defence Master: Automatic Rakukaja on the user at the start of the battle.
  • God’s Hand: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with a high chance of a critical hit
  • Firm Stance: Half damage taken by sacrificing evasion.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND