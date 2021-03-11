Persona 5 Strikers: Defeat Mara In Persona 5 Strikers Through This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is the latest instalment in the Persona Franchise. The latest game has redeveloped the entire mechanics and combat system of the previous game. Persona 5 Strikers is an Action-RPG with new fluid combat mechanics. The latest game occurs after the events of the previous game, with striking new features. Many players have been facing difficulty with the bosses since the combat system changed. One of them is Persona 5 Strikers Mara Boss.

Persona 5 Strikers Mara Boss

Mara in Persona 5 Strikers has been adapted from Buddhist Mythology. In the folklore this character is considered to be ‘The Evil One’ and it stays true to the fact as Mara is as evil as they come. Mara is one of the mini-bosses that players will have to fight and defeat in one of the bonus requests. These are a series of Bonus Bosses that the players need to defeat to unlock a special boss. Defeating him will reward the players with New Game Plus and Merciless Difficulty Mode.

"The Writhing Nightmare Rises" is the request in which the players will be tasked to defeat this evil boss. Mara in Persona 5 Strikers is created in the shape of a penis, this intriguing character formation is what mainly throws the players off their game. Players will face this character in Okinawa jail and the arena of their battle will be the Cage of Desolation.

The character is pretty strong, it can absorb Fire attacks, it can block Gun and Curse Attacks, and it is also resistant to Nuke and Bless Attacks. This leaves only a few abilities to pick from and Mara is most vulnerable to Psy attacks. Players should keep that in mind while creating a party to fight against Mara.

The Battle against Mara is all about timing, almost all of his attacks can be dodge by either running or jumping. The players need to be patient while battling this boss and wait for the right time to deal with their attacks to finish off this foe.

Mara is also one of the many Personas in Persona 5 Strikers. This Persona can be summoned or fused by a character called Joker, who is also the main character in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Mara Stats and Skills below:

Stats

Arcana: Tower

Base Level: 72

Strength: 50

Magic: 43

Endurance: 43

Agility: 44

Luck: 43

