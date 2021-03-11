Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Demiurge Boss: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide To Defeat This Boss

Demiurge is the final boss in Persona 5 Strikers and defeating him will open up the post-game content like the secret boss reaper and more.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 and the game story is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The game is now available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know how to defeat Demiurge as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

READ | Genshin Impact Vishaps and where to find them: Know all details here

Persona 5 Strikers Demiurge

Demiurge is the final boss in Persona 5 Strikers and defeating him will open up the post-game content like the secret boss reaper and more. This battle consists of two types, one known as the EX refight and another one is the regular refight. Demiurge has two forms and a total of three phases are there in this battle.

READ | Genshin Impact Baal: Here is a guide on God of Eternity in Genshin Impact

For the first form od Demiurge, he has an HP of 21,600 in the base game, and 25, 920 after completing the Painful Past Request. His stagger gauge is set at 8 and players can complete this boss fight on the 28th of August. The best level that you should be in for this fight is level 70 and above, for both the base game and Painful Past request. This is level 75 or above for Painful Past+ request. The second form of this boss has a larger pool of HP which is unknown but the stagger gauge stays the same. After successfully completing this boss fight, the players receive the following rewards:

READ | Genshin impact teucer's tour: Here is a brief guide to complete this quest
  • EXP Rewards - ? exp (Base Game), 14,000 exp (Painful Past Request), 20,000 exp (Painful Past Request+)
  • Yen Rewards - ? yen (Base Game), 58,240 yen (Painful Past Request), 78,000 yen (Painful Past Request+)

So how to defeat Demiurge? There will be three phases in which he will be weak against different elements and his attack pattern will also change. The list of attacks that he can perform for each phase are these:

READ | Genshin impact xiao: How tall is xiao in genshin impact? Find out here
  • Shining Hammer - (Oracle warns you of a frontal assault) 
  • Rays of Judgment (Oracle warns of a flanking attack) 
  • Stars of Guidance (Oracle says they’ll track you down) 
  • Ray of Light (Oracle warns that the platform is about to get nuked) 
  • Maragidyne: The players will get attacked by several fire orbs that are the same as homing missiles. Mabufudyne: These are attacks made of ice orbs that will target the spot where the player was standing and then it makes a second attack which is a shockwave. All you need to do is dodge and jump to avoid both.
  • Maziodyne: Any place on the battlefield will start getting fired and these will be random. Just make sure that you are avoiding all these spots.
  • Magarudyne: This is a whirlwind attack that keeps following the player for a brief period.
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND