Persona 5 Strikers Demiurge Boss: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide To Defeat This Boss

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the genre of an action role-playing game. It is developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and published by Atlus. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 and the game story is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. The game is now available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know how to defeat Demiurge as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Demiurge

Demiurge is the final boss in Persona 5 Strikers and defeating him will open up the post-game content like the secret boss reaper and more. This battle consists of two types, one known as the EX refight and another one is the regular refight. Demiurge has two forms and a total of three phases are there in this battle.

For the first form od Demiurge, he has an HP of 21,600 in the base game, and 25, 920 after completing the Painful Past Request. His stagger gauge is set at 8 and players can complete this boss fight on the 28th of August. The best level that you should be in for this fight is level 70 and above, for both the base game and Painful Past request. This is level 75 or above for Painful Past+ request. The second form of this boss has a larger pool of HP which is unknown but the stagger gauge stays the same. After successfully completing this boss fight, the players receive the following rewards:

EXP Rewards - ? exp (Base Game), 14,000 exp (Painful Past Request), 20,000 exp (Painful Past Request+)

Yen Rewards - ? yen (Base Game), 58,240 yen (Painful Past Request), 78,000 yen (Painful Past Request+)

So how to defeat Demiurge? There will be three phases in which he will be weak against different elements and his attack pattern will also change. The list of attacks that he can perform for each phase are these: