Persona 5 Strikers Dire Shadows Locations: Find These Shadows And Defeat Them.

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking about a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Crashing: Here's How To Fix Your Glitched Game

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers Alice Rumors Walkthrough: Here's How To Gather All The Rumors On Alice

Persona 5 Strikers dire shadows location

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find Persona 5 strikers dire shadows location and ways to defeat these shadows in the game. This is because the makers have added a lot of enemies and shadows in the game that certainly make the game extremely difficult to compete against. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like how to find Persona 5 strikers dire shadows location and ways to defeat these shadows in the game. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers dire shadows locations.

Shibuya Jail: Can be spotted in Bunkamachi just next to the entrance to the big plaza

Sendai Jail: Raja Naga can be spotted in the Sendai Jail. Reach there and find him at the far end of the dead-end street, outside of the Rain Shrine.

Sapporo Jail: Lilith- Find this shadow at the Sapporo Clocktower section.

Okinawa Jail: Nebiros — Reach at the first checkpoint Okinawa Jail. Start moving towards the eastrern side of the jail.

Kyoto Jail: Yatagarasu — Can be found in the Mother Fox shrine.

Osaka Jail: Eligor — Can be found at the rock over to the Mt. Chashiro checkpoint. Reach there and start moving towards the eastern side.

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity it is being released all over the globe for next generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers is going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.

Also Read | Persona 5 Strikers: Here's How To Perform Stealth Move, Phantom Dash'

Also Read | 'Persona 5 Strikers' Guide: Choose The Best Persona According To Your Gameplay