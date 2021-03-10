Persona 5 Strikers Dragon Slayer: What Are The Skills And Statistics Of This Boss?

Quick links:
In Persona 5 Strikers, there are a lot of enemies and bosses that the players can battle against. One of them is known as the Brilliant Dragonslayer Powerful Shadow who can be found in Shibuya Jail. Continue reading this article to know everything about this Dragonslayer such as its skills, strengths and weakness, as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
The Dragon Slayer has various skills which include Megaton Raid, Heat Riser, Charge, Vorpal Blade, Enduring Soul, Critical Boost and God's Hand. All these have various types of effects like Physical damage in a very low range, Attack, Defence, and Agility gets buffed for 1 team member, Some skills of this boss are able to inflict 1.5 times damage in consecutive attacks.
Then there are skills by using which this boss is able to stay alive even after receiving a fatal blow and this also completely recovers its HP, increasing the probability of hitting with critical shots, An extremely huge physical damage in a low range. These are all the skills that the players need to stay aware of. As for the statistics of this boss, it is mentioned below:
