Persona 5 Strikers Dragon Slayer: What Are The Skills And Statistics Of This Boss?

In Persona 5 Strikers, there are a lot of enemies and bosses that the players can battle against. One of them is known as the Brilliant Dragonslayer Powerful Shadow who can be found in Shibuya Jail. Continue reading this article to know everything about this Dragonslayer such as its skills, strengths and weakness, as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Dragon Slayer

The Dragon Slayer has various skills which include Megaton Raid, Heat Riser, Charge, Vorpal Blade, Enduring Soul, Critical Boost and God's Hand. All these have various types of effects like Physical damage in a very low range, Attack, Defence, and Agility gets buffed for 1 team member, Some skills of this boss are able to inflict 1.5 times damage in consecutive attacks.

Then there are skills by using which this boss is able to stay alive even after receiving a fatal blow and this also completely recovers its HP, increasing the probability of hitting with critical shots, An extremely huge physical damage in a low range. These are all the skills that the players need to stay aware of. As for the statistics of this boss, it is mentioned below:

The Stagger Gauge for this boss is 8

The date on which it is going to be available is the 28th of August

The Recommended party Level is above Level 60

Experience Rewards - 12,000 exp

Yen Rewards - 46,800 yen

Other Rewards - Dragon Slayer Blade Fusion Item (Siegfried Persona Fusion), HP Recovery Item x1, Status Recovery Item x1

List of Main Bosses and Mini-Bosses

Main Bosses Lock Keeper (Shibuya Jail) - Nightmare Dragon Ango Snow Princess Mariko - Lock Keeper (Okinawa Jail) Akane's Joker - Zephyrus Mech Akira the Hero - Hundred-Armed Watcher

Mini-Bosses Dirty Two-Horned Beast - Heavenly Punisher Night-Walking Warrior - Twilight Prostitute Doma - Ante Kuga - Betero Doramu the Loyal - War-Hungry Horseman Lock Keeper (Sendai Jail) - Mocking Snowman Vampire Moth - Dark Sun Wishless Star and Divine Governor - Lock Keeper (Sapporo Jail) Hundred-Armed Watcher - Calamitous Cat God Monk of the Valley - Auspicious Pachyderm Strumming Veena Player - Thunder Emperor (1st Fight) Fused Ghost - Final Assessor Thunder Emperor (2nd Fight) - Lock Keeper (Osaka Jail) Coffin Borne God - Abyssal King of Avarice



