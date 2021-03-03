Persona 5 Strikers Eligor With Divine Grace: How To Obtain This Fusion In The Game?

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game that has a lot of quests for its players. One of them is known as Prison Mail, Part 2 and will require the players to show Eligor with Divine Grace to Lavenza. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is developed by Omega Force, P-Studio and published by Atlus and is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Continue reading to know how to complete the Persona 5 Strikers Eligor with divine grace quest.
Also read | Ninja Loses Followers: Now Not Even On The List Of Top 50 Streamers On The Platform
How to Get Eligor with Divine Grace in Persona 5 Strikers?
Also read | 8-year-old Kid Is World's Youngest-ever Paid Fortnite Player, After Signing With Team 33
Starting off, the players will first need to fuse Lamia and Orthrus into Ame-no-Uzume. Here are the steps to follow in order to successfully complete this request in the game:
- In order to get your hands on both these personas, you will first need to go to the Persona 5 Strikers' Sendai Jail.
- Picking Lilim will help further for this quest when you reach the area.
- Now once Lamia and Orthrus are fused, you will reach level 29 with their Ame-no-Uzume in order to grant it the Divine Grace skill.
- Now all that needs to be done is fuse the level 29 Ame-no-Uzume with the Lilim.
- Keep in mind that you will have to select Divine Grace during this fusion process.
- Doing this will result in an Eligor which will have the required ability.
- Now the players need to show it to Lavenza in order to complete the Prison Mail, Part 2 Request
- You will also earn the associated reward with this quest.
- With Prison Mail, Part 2 finished, players will be ready to move onto Part 3.
- This request will also be available on August 11.
- In order to complete this Request in Persona 5 Strikers, the players should just fuse a level 26 Setanta with a level 27 Principality.
- The above fusion will result in a Kaiwan with Makouga.
- The reward for completing Part 3 is a Skill Card that gives the players the Soul Thief ability when used.
Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Love Supreme: Here Is Guide For Love Supreme Request
Also read | PS Now March 2021: Here's The List Of PS Plus Free Games Coming To The Service In March