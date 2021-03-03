Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Eligor With Divine Grace: How To Obtain This Fusion In The Game?

For Prison Mail, Part, the players will first need to fuse Lamia and Orthrus into Ame-no-Uzume in Persona 5 Strikers. Read on to know more.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game that has a lot of quests for its players. One of them is known as Prison Mail, Part 2 and will require the players to show Eligor with Divine Grace to Lavenza. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is developed by Omega Force, P-Studio and published by Atlus and is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Continue reading to know how to complete the Persona 5 Strikers Eligor with divine grace quest.

Also read | Ninja Loses Followers: Now Not Even On The List Of Top 50 Streamers On The Platform

How to Get Eligor with Divine Grace in Persona 5 Strikers?

Also read | 8-year-old Kid Is World's Youngest-ever Paid Fortnite Player, After Signing With Team 33

Starting off, the players will first need to fuse Lamia and Orthrus into Ame-no-Uzume. Here are the steps to follow in order to successfully complete this request in the game:

  • In order to get your hands on both these personas, you will first need to go to the Persona 5 Strikers' Sendai Jail.
  • Picking Lilim will help further for this quest when you reach the area.
  • Now once Lamia and Orthrus are fused, you will reach level 29 with their Ame-no-Uzume in order to grant it the Divine Grace skill.
  • Now all that needs to be done is fuse the level 29 Ame-no-Uzume with the Lilim.
  • Keep in mind that you will have to select Divine Grace during this fusion process.
  • Doing this will result in an Eligor which will have the required ability.
  • Now the players need to show it to Lavenza in order to complete the Prison Mail, Part 2 Request
  • You will also earn the associated reward with this quest.
  • With Prison Mail, Part 2 finished, players will be ready to move onto Part 3.
  • This request will also be available on August 11.
  • In order to complete this Request in Persona 5 Strikers, the players should just fuse a level 26 Setanta with a level 27 Principality.
  • The above fusion will result in a Kaiwan with Makouga.
  • The reward for completing Part 3 is a Skill Card that gives the players the Soul Thief ability when used.

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Love Supreme: Here Is Guide For Love Supreme Request

Also read | PS Now March 2021: Here's The List Of PS Plus Free Games Coming To The Service In March

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND