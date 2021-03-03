Persona 5 Strikers Eligor With Divine Grace: How To Obtain This Fusion In The Game?

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game that has a lot of quests for its players. One of them is known as Prison Mail, Part 2 and will require the players to show Eligor with Divine Grace to Lavenza. The game serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is developed by Omega Force, P-Studio and published by Atlus and is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Continue reading to know how to complete the Persona 5 Strikers Eligor with divine grace quest.

How to Get Eligor with Divine Grace in Persona 5 Strikers?

Starting off, the players will first need to fuse Lamia and Orthrus into Ame-no-Uzume. Here are the steps to follow in order to successfully complete this request in the game:

In order to get your hands on both these personas, you will first need to go to the Persona 5 Strikers' Sendai Jail.

Picking Lilim will help further for this quest when you reach the area.

Now once Lamia and Orthrus are fused, you will reach level 29 with their Ame-no-Uzume in order to grant it the Divine Grace skill.

Now all that needs to be done is fuse the level 29 Ame-no-Uzume with the Lilim.

Keep in mind that you will have to select Divine Grace during this fusion process.

Doing this will result in an Eligor which will have the required ability.

Now the players need to show it to Lavenza in order to complete the Prison Mail, Part 2 Request

You will also earn the associated reward with this quest.

With Prison Mail, Part 2 finished, players will be ready to move onto Part 3.

This request will also be available on August 11.

In order to complete this Request in Persona 5 Strikers, the players should just fuse a level 26 Setanta with a level 27 Principality.

The above fusion will result in a Kaiwan with Makouga.

The reward for completing Part 3 is a Skill Card that gives the players the Soul Thief ability when used.

