Persona 5 Strikers Haru Okumura: Check Out The Haru Okumura Guide Here

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers is one of the games that will keep a player occupied for a long time. This game has so much to explore, a plethora of main missions and side missions to take part in, new characters to try out, new Personas to unlock, and so much more. Persona 5 Strikers have put a great deal of effort into designing their characters and the role they play in the game. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Haru Okumura.
Haru Okumura is one of the many characters in the game. She is a shy and reserved school-going student. Haru befriends the Phantom thieves and becomes a part of the group. Haru Okumura is a playable character in the game. Haru uses Axes as her melee weapons, has grenade launchers as her gun, and her Persona is Milady, making her a valuable addition to the team. The Haru Okumura Guide will help the player learn more about this character. Check out the Haru Okumura Guide below:
Phantom Dash is one of the abilities that have been carried over from the previous Persona 5 titles. In the previous game, this ability was used only for stealth but has been upgraded for Persona 5 Strikers. Now the players can use this ability to maneuver through the game environment. There are certain areas in the game that are highlighted, through the player’s third-eye ability, these highlighted areas can be reached by using the Phantom Dash ability of the game.
The Phantom Dash ability can be used in combat too. Players need to use the Phantom Dash ability on environmental objects, around enemies to deal a good amount of damage. The amount of damage the player inflicts depends on the type of object they use with the ability.