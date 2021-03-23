Persona 5 Strikers Haru Okumura: Check Out The Haru Okumura Guide Here

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the games that will keep a player occupied for a long time. This game has so much to explore, a plethora of main missions and side missions to take part in, new characters to try out, new Personas to unlock, and so much more. Persona 5 Strikers have put a great deal of effort into designing their characters and the role they play in the game. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Haru Okumura.

Persona 5 Strikers Haru Okumura

Haru Okumura is one of the many characters in the game. She is a shy and reserved school-going student. Haru befriends the Phantom thieves and becomes a part of the group. Haru Okumura is a playable character in the game. Haru uses Axes as her melee weapons, has grenade launchers as her gun, and her Persona is Milady, making her a valuable addition to the team. The Haru Okumura Guide will help the player learn more about this character. Check out the Haru Okumura Guide below:

Persona Skills

Heat Riser: Buff attack, defense, and agility of 1 ally for a certain period of time.

Evil Touch: High chance of inflicting Fear to a narrow range.

Gun Boost: Severe Gun damage to a wide range with a high chance of a critical hit.

Triple Down: Light Gun damage to a wide range 3x with a high chance of a critical hit

Amrita Shower: Cures all allies of all non-special ailments.

Mapsio: Medium Psy damage to a wide range. Technical damage: Mental ailment.

Psio: Medium Psy damage to a narrow range. Technical damage: Mental ailment.

Master Arts

Axe Waltz

Vertigo Slash

Ballroom Blitzer

Etoile

Persona 5 Strikers Phantom Dash

Phantom Dash is one of the abilities that have been carried over from the previous Persona 5 titles. In the previous game, this ability was used only for stealth but has been upgraded for Persona 5 Strikers. Now the players can use this ability to maneuver through the game environment. There are certain areas in the game that are highlighted, through the player’s third-eye ability, these highlighted areas can be reached by using the Phantom Dash ability of the game.

The Phantom Dash ability can be used in combat too. Players need to use the Phantom Dash ability on environmental objects, around enemies to deal a good amount of damage. The amount of damage the player inflicts depends on the type of object they use with the ability.

Promo Image Source: Atlus.com Website