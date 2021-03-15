Persona 5 Strikers: How To Beat Killer Teddy Bear? Here's A Simple Explaination

The Japanese action RPG, Persona 5 Strikers, a spin-off of Persona 5, has fans going head-over-heels for the Phantom thieves' new adventures and quests. This game has updated the activity mechanics from a turn-based framework to a free-streaming battle framework. The game has a progression of journeys and side missions to finish for the players which help in the story movement and studying various characters and events. However, many players are currently wondering about how to beat Killer Teddy Bear in Persona 5 Strikers. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to beat Killer Teddy Bear in Persona 5 Strikers?

If you are an avid player of Persona 5 Strikers you will be aware about there are eight Dire Enemies in total that are spread across the Jails. One of these eight aggressive enemies is our Persona 5 Strikers Killer Teddy Bear. The first challenge in defeating the bear is finding its location within the game's interface, however, to find the bear you need to go near the Bunkamachi West checkpoint within the Shibuya Jail. But, before starting your quest to defeat the Killer Teddy Bear, you need to know that this enemy is weak to Electric, Wind, and Curse. Also, it has an affinity for Psy and Nuclear, so avoid teaming with Noir or Queen instead bring Skull and Mona. And, do not forget to carry SP and HP restoration items in quantity.

Defeat Person 5 Strikers Killer Teddy Bear

To defeat Person 5 Strikers Killer Teddy Bear, avoid wasting time and opportunity on using basic attacks as they would not against the Killer Teddy Bear doing less to no damage to it. It is advisable to use medium abilities, full attacks, or display moves to do enough damage to the aggressive bear. As mentioned before, the Killer Teddy Bear is Electric/lightning, Wind, and Curse/Death so using that will be an added advantage and use SP skills while increasing the showtime meter. Fighting the Persona 5 Strikers Killer Teddy Bear can be a difficult task, but you can always try new ways when you try it the second time.