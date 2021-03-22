Persona 5 Strikers: How To Complete The Halt The Strutting Little Imp Mission

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Halt the Strutting Little Imp

Halt the Strutting Little Imp is a mission in Persona 5 Strikers, an action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and P-Studio.

To complete the Halt the Strutting Little Imp mission in Persona 5, you will be required to defeat the Persona, Black Frost. He can be found in the Shibuya Crossing in Shibuya Jail. All you need to do is move ahead from the Miyamae Park exit in order to find this Persona. You will need to equip the Joker with King Frost or any other Persona that has access to Kouga. This can help you complete the Halt the Strutting Little Imp mission in Persona 5. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the latest Persona 5 Strikers game.

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role-playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity, it is being released all over the globe for next-generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers are going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.