Persona 5 Strikers: How To Farm Persona Points Easily And Faster? Know The Best Ways Here

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the most popular hack and slash type of Action Role Playing Game which gives the players a lot of options to modify or enhance the abilities of the characters. This, in turn, rewards the players with Persona points and there are more than one ways to obtain these points. Continue reading to know how to get them as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

How to Farm Persona Points in Persona 5 Strikers?

The players in Persona 5 Strikers can earn themselves Persona Points in a number of ways which are as follows: