Persona 5 Strikers: How To Farm Persona Points Easily And Faster? Know The Best Ways Here

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the most popular hack and slash type of Action Role Playing Game which gives the players a lot of options to modify or enhance the abilities of the characters. This, in turn, rewards the players with Persona points and there are more than one ways to obtain these points. Continue reading to know how to get them as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
How to Farm Persona Points in Persona 5 Strikers?
The players in Persona 5 Strikers can earn themselves Persona Points in a number of ways which are as follows:
- The first method for getting Persona points is by collecting Persona masks in various jails.
- After each successful battle with the enemies in Jails, an item drops from them, which are known as Persona Masks
- To increase the chances of more mask spawns, acquire Joker's Wild and keep upgrading it as many times as possible.
- This is the first method to farm Persona points.
- The second method for getting Persona points is by Fusing Personas.
- There are a lot of fusion combinations available in the game and this will reward the players with Persona Points.
- Just buy the cheapest Personas and fuse them, then delete them for more points (method 3)
- Rinse and repeat this method till you have the required number of points.
- The third and final way to farm Persona points is by deleting or releasing Personas.
- One of the most used methods for farming Persona 5 Persona Points is by purchasing or summoning the cheapest Persona from the registry and deleting them from your collection. This will earn you points. Now keep repeating this method as many times as needed.
- One thing to keep in mind is that the price of summoning every Persona is going to change depending on which state they were added into the collection.
- The Personas registered at higher levels are going to cost more to summon, so purchasing and deleting them for earning points is too much work.
- To do this, just go to the main menu or from the Persona Enhancement screen in the Velvet Room.