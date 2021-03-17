Persona 5 Strikers: Learn All About The Writhing Nightmare Rises Request

Persona 5 Strikers is an Action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. It is a direct sequel to the first Persona Strikers Game. The game has received solid reviews/feedback from fans and critics alike ever since its release for the global audience. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at how to complete The Writhing Nightmare Rises request in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

How to complete The Writhing Nightmare Rises request in Persona 5 Strikers?

To complete this request, Futaba asks you to defeat the Persona called Mara. He is waiting at the Cage of Desolation in Okinawa Jail. Mara is a fire Persona with a weakness to psychokinesis attacks. He also has a wide range of powerful skills that are further strengthened with either Charge or Concentrate. Thus, it is fair to expect his attacks to hurt. For party members, it's really a matter of preference, but do include Ryuji and Haru in your party to strengthen your team. Your opponent's skills (Mara) include One-Shot Kill Heat Wave, Maragidyne, and Maeigaon. He also has a chariot press attack where he leaps into the air and slams down. This one will be especially painful when charged. Fortunately, the game shows you where Mara will land so do your best to dodge this attack. One-Shot Kill is another skill to be wary of. It is powerful when charged and getting hit by it will cause your characters to become stained. This will significantly limit your field of vision and takes a while to go away. As for Mara's magic skills, they are powerful but can be easily negotiable with a shot of Psiodyne. Cast the usual buffs which must include Marakukaja and debuffs before going on the offensive. If you want to move in and attack, do it from the side or the rear so you can avoid being hit in case the chariot suddenly charges forward.

To defeat Mara, all you need to do is have Noir, Fox, and Skull in your party for this fight, since Mara is weak to Psy and Physical damage. Fox can also apply Freeze on the enemy which allows you to trigger Technical modifiers by following up with Physical attacks to stack even more damage. Freezing Mara is especially advantageous to you when he is near a pile of debris or the scaffolding, since you can use Phantom Dash to attack him and deal Physical damage as well. Ask Joker Persona in your team to use a Persona with Amrita Drop or Armita Shower as soon as possible whenever Mara inflicts Dizzy on an ally. Make sure to stock up on HP and SP recovery items as well to maintain the offense during the fight. And that's all you need to know to complete this request successfully.