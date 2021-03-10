Persona 5 Strikers Love Soupreme Quest: How To Complete This Special Request Of August 11?

The latest action RPG developed by Omega Force and P-Studio is Persona 5 Strikers and it was later on published by Atlus. Persona 5 Strikers can be considered as a crossover of Dynasty Warriors Atlus' 2016 role-playing game. Now as for the story, it is set in an environment that is set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. Just like many other RPG games, this one also consists of a large number of quests and one of them is known as Love Soupreme. Here is an article on this quest and this will serve as a guide as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Love Soupreme Guide

As mentioned above, one of the many quests in Persona 5 Strikers is Love Supreme. The players will need to talk with Ryuji in North Suzushino on August 11 as this is when the request arrives. Follow these steps below to successfully complete the quest:

The very first step is to accept this Love Supreme Request from Ryuji and start going in the southwest direction which is towards the red building with "Akagire" written on it in white.

There will be a man (wearing spectacles) who can be seen in front of that building. Talk to him and he will give you another Request known as "The Apothecary's Connection." According to this side quest, the players will receive some information on how to battle and defeat Mothman with Sophie.

The next part is to start heading in the direction of the Arboretum checkpoint in Sapporo Jail. It is advisable to have Sophie in your party. Now go to the level which is at the bottom and you will be able to see a lot of Mothman as they spawn here a lot.

The players will now need to battle and defeat 10 of these enemies and go to the Request menu and finish a request known as "The Apothecary's Connection."

Finally, you need to turn back to North Suzushino and have a conversation with the man you previously met at Akagire. Here you will have to purchase two Meal Tickets.

Collect your reward now as the Love Supreme Request is now complete.

