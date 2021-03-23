Persona 5 Strikers Makoto Niijima: Know All About The Big Sister Of The Phantom Thieves

Makoto Niijima is one of the members of the Phantom Thieves and previously she was the student council president of Shujin Academy. She is nicknamed Queen and her fighting style is that of a close-range fighter who uses her fists. She has a bike-shaped persona riding which she is able to use her different types of skills. Along with this she also uses a revolver gun. Continue reading the article to know more about Makoto as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Makoto Niijima Guide

Master Arts of Morgana and its Effect

Wheelie Rush This attack will do a follow-up after the move combination mentioned-below Square + Square + Triangle / YYX.

Phantom Star Rider The Burst attack made using (Triangle) makes Johanna's special attacks (Triangle) stronger

Fortified Moxy The Burst attack made using (Triangle) makes melee special attacks (Triangle) stronger

Nuclear Reaction This Master Arts move is able to automatically activate Burst mode when the user triggers 1 or more than 1 follow-up attacks.



Combos and how to Perform

A chain of six melee attacks. Can be performed by hitting Square 6 times.

This launches an uppercut that uses full-body Can be performed by hitting Square 1 time and Triangle 1 time.

A front-wheelie slam. Can be performed by hitting Square 2 Times and Triangle 1 time.

This will bring forth Johanna (her bike) in order to use a Nuclear skill. Can be performed by hitting Square 3 Times and Triangle 1 time.

This will make use of Johanna to run through enemies. Can be performed by hitting Square 4 Times and Triangle 1 time.

A barrage of punches. Can be performed by hitting Square 5 Times and Triangle 1 Time.

This attack will make the Burst, Standard and Special attacks launched using Johanna to trigger Nuclear affinity explosions for a temporary time duration. Can be performed by hitting Triangle 1 time.



Persona 5 Strikers 1.02 Update

There were some issues in the game which lead to the crashing of the game for a majority of players. This has been addressed now.

The game was also suffering from stuttering and lags and some of these are fixed as of now.

There were problems related to the audio in various requests. Some fixes have been implemented for these issues.

Stability and performance improvements are some of the best things that can happen to a game and they should be done at certain intervals. More of these are now implemented for a better gameplay experience.

Lastly, some minor under the hood fixes have also been added.

Promo Image Source: Atlus