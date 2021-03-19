Persona 5 Strikers Mariko Hyodo: Learn Where To Find All Mariko Hyodo Rumors Here

Persona 5 Strikers has been constantly growing in popularity on a daily basis. The new action-RPG game has taken over the hearts of all the players. Players have fallen in love with the new combat-style that the game has introduced. Persona 5 Strikers have provided their players with an all-new riveting campaign, with new enemies to face, treasures to find and loot, and bosses to beat. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Mariko Hyodo.

Persona 5 Strikers Mariko Hyodo

Mariko Hyodo is one of the bosses that players will face in Persona 5 Strikers. Mariko is a character that players need to find more information on. This is done by uncovering rumors about this character. There are few characters that the players will need to talk to, to uncover all the rumors about Marika Hyodo. Check out all the characters the players need to talk to below:

Glass-eyed Man

The players should first head to North Suzushino and look for the crowd. Here the players will have to listen to what the Glass-eyed man is saying. This will increase the rumor bar to 34%.

Yusuke

A little further off from the location of the Glass-eyed man, the players will find Yusuke at a vending machine. This character won't help with any rumors but will provide the player with a health item, Primordial Soup.

Gaunt Businessman

Opposite to where Yusuke is standing is a pharmacy, here the Gaunt businessman is waiting. Players can talk to him to get some more information on Mariko Hyodo and raise the rumor bar to 74%

Political Old Man

The last character the players need to talk to is the Political Old Man, he is located a little distance away from the Gaunt Businessman and Yusuke. Speaking the Political Old Man will end the rumor chase and the bar will reach 100%.

Mariko Hyodo Skills

After finding all the rumors, the players will have a face-off with this character. To learn how to defeat Mariko, the players should check out her skills: