Persona 5 Strikers Misty Path: How To Escape This Misty Path In Tree Of Knowledge?

Persona 5 Strikers is an action RPG that was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio and then published by Atlus. It serves as a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 RPG Persona 5. The game events are set six months after the events that occurred in the original Persona 5 & is available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows. The Misty Path is one of the very few puzzles that the game has and in this article, you will know how to escape misty path in Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Misty Path

When the players reach towards the end of the Tree of Knowledge, they will find themselves on a straight path that has only one exit. Now if you go through this exit, it will return you to the start of the path. Sophia will tell you that you need to break out and not be fooled and that the exit won’t help. All you need to do is just walk into any wall to the side of the path.

You will have to keep walking into the wall for a good few seconds until the screen fades to white. If you tap to sprint or dodge (so, moving quickly) will usually make you slide along the wall for a moment and reset your “progress” towards escaping. If you push into the wall for a second or so and then giving up and trying another section of the wall that won’t work either.

Now what you need to do in order to escape is just don't try to run. Pick up a wall and walk directly into it. You will realise that yo are going the right way if the screen slowly starts to fade. Keep on doing this until things fade out, and you’ll be out of the Misty Path

Persona 5 Strikers Update Patch Notes

The latest update added quality of life improvements and several fixes. Aside from this, there were also some stability improvements included.

Fixed game crashing issues.

Added various stability and performance improvements.

Added fixes for audio-related issues.

Other minor under the hood fixes

In Persona 5 Strikers, the players have the option to form an active party that can hold a maximum of four members. Joker is the only character that cannot be removed from the list of active party members. When the players are outside of battle, the active party members can be swapped with the standby party members. Joker can be controlled by the players in the real world but the players can control any party member freely when exploring the story dungeons.

