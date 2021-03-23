Persona 5 Strikers Morgana: Who Is This Black Cat In The Game?

Persona 5 Strikers has a vast collection of playable characters known as Personas and players also have the option to combine many of these into one single unit. One of these characters is known as Morgana who was rescued by the main character and since then he has been a valuable companion for the whole group. Continue reading the article to know more about this cat character and his abilities as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Morgana Guide

Morgana is a black cat who can talk and he was rescued by the protagonist sometime in the past. Ever since then he has been guiding the Phantom Thieves group and can also be considered as their mascot. The role of Morgana is that of a Fighter/Support and he is able to fight against enemies on the ground and also in the air with a decent attack speed. The only disadvantage of this small fighter is its low HP, ATK and DEF stats.

Master Arts of Morgana and its Effect

Animal Instinct - This attack will do a follow-up after the move combination mentioned-below Square + Square + Square + Square + Triangle / YYYYX.

Cat's Paw - Enemies are pulled in during the spinning portion of the move combination mentioned-below Square + Triangle or the Square + Square + Square + Triangle move.

Miracle Punch The attack combination - Square + Square + Triangle will have a slight chance of becoming a Miracle Punch.

Cyclone Charge This master move is done While Morgana is transformed and it will initiate a bash attack that will generate a shockwave with affinity to Wind.



Combos and how to Perform