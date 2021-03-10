Persona 5 Strikers New Game Plus: Learn How To Unlock New Game Plus Here

Persona 5 Strikers is out now, and fans are constantly hyping it up. The game is the latest instalment to the franchise and the players are loving the revamped mechanics and combat system of the game. Many have been accustomed to the turned-based system from the previous games, so getting used to the new fluid mechanics can take up some time. There are many new features that have been added to the game. Players want to learn how to unlock New Game Plus in Persona 5 Strikers.

How to Unlock New Game Plus in Persona 5 Strikers?

New Game Plus is a feature that most players desire in each game. This feature allows them to play the game again but retaining all the experience, stats, and items they had gained the first time around. This allows the players to play with the abilities they love and unlocked later on in the game, from the start of the game. It also gives the chance for the players to try out a tougher difficulty level when trying to beat the game.

Normally New Game Plus is unlocked when the players beat the game, but the case is the same for Persona 5 Strikers. Persona 5 Strikers New Game plus needs to be unlocked in order to play it. This is done by completing a series of side quests in the game.

These side quests are called requests and the players need to complete 13 of them in order to unlock the main boss called Reaper. The players will have to beat this boss to unlock the Persona 5 Strikers New Game Plus Mode. There are 7 Mini-Bosses that the players will have to beat through the requests and the other 5 requests will ask the players to beat the main story bosses again. The players will have to beat the game to unlock the last 5 requests.

The 13th request will be to beat the Reaper. After the players manage to beat the outrageous boss, they will have unlocked Persona 5 Strikers New Game Plus. Along with that, they will also unlock a new Difficulty mode to play the game, Merciless, which is explained well by the name assigned to it. The players can play through Persona 5 Strikers again while retaining all items, equipment, money, PP, the Persona compendium, character and persona levels, band levels, skills, and points. This is an innovative move that Persona 5 Strikers have thought for the players, where they have to earn the Persona 5 Strikers New Game Plus mode.