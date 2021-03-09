Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Osaka Jail: Check Out The Osaka Jail Guide

Persona 5 Strikers has Jails as the main POIs in the game, where the players will complete most of their Quests. Check out the Osaka Jail Guide here.

Written By
Sanchay Saksena
persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 is an extremely popular J-RPG game, with a turn-based system. It is the story of a couple of high school students that go about their daily lives with studies and part-time jobs. These students have also taken up the responsibility of defeating foes with malicious hearts. The players have the power of entering people’s hearts and defeating them through that with the Power of their Persona. Persona 5 Strikers is the latest game in this franchise and occurs 5 years after the events of Persona 5. This game has completely redesigned the mechanics used in the previous games.

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Archangel Amrita Drop: Learn how to complete Prison Mail Part 1

Persona 5 Strikers Osaka Jail

In Persona 5 Strikers, the players have to frequent many jails and complete quests and requests from there. There are many items to unlock and discover in these Jails. There are also many bosses that the players will be put up against in the jails too. The Osaka Jail Guide explains all the items the players can get and the bosses and enemies the players will be facing. Check out the Osaka Jail Guide below:

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Save Data Bonus: Check out how to avail Persona 5 Strikers bonus

Items

  • Tennoji Zoo has an Amrita Soda
  • Chausuyama has a Masukukaja
  • Chausuyama also has a Physical Resistance Up
  • Osaka Highway holds an Incense present
  • Abe Noir Mall has 3 Pearl Bracelet to be found
  • Abe Noir Mall also has an Idol Symbol
  • Abe Noir Mall holds an Amrita Drop too
  • Abe Noir Mall also has 2 Gold-plated Cat Statue
  • Abe Noir Mall has a Bead for the players
  • Abe Noir Mall has a Jewel for the players too

Enemies

  • Naga level 44: Wind weakness
  • Fortuna level 49: Electric weakness
  • Valkyrie level 45: Fire Weakness
  • Hornet: Gun Weakness
  • Ganesha: Electric, Psy, Curse, and Wind Weakness
  • Sarasvati: Electric, Psy, Curse, and Wind Weakness   
  • Thunder: Electric, Psy, Curse, and Wind Weakness

Mini-Bosses

  • Bazooka Lock Keeper
  • Eligor
  • Cerberus
  • Shadow Akira Konoe: Main Boss

Persona 5 Strikers Metatron

Metatron is one of the bosses in Persona 5 Strikers. He is one of God’s Advisers and that makes him one of the strongest foes that players will face in the game.  Metatron has a complex set of Persona and combo skills that the players will need to learn in order to defeat him. Metatron has also returned as one of the Personas in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Metatron stats below:

READ | Persona 5 Strikers Save Wizard: Learn more about Save Wizard here

Stats

  • Base Level: 80
  • Strength: 49
  • Magic: 53
  • Endurance: 54 
  • Agility:  52
  • Luck: 39

Persona Skills

  • Sword Dance: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with a high chance of a critical hit.
  • Makaougaon: Heavy Bless damage to a wide range.
  • Megidolaon: Severe Almighty damage to a wide range.
  • Debilitate: Debuff attack, defense, and agility of a narrow range for a certain period of time.
  • Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.
  • Salvation: Fully restore HP of the party and cure all non-special ailments.
  • Angelic Grace: Double evasion against all magical damage except Hama/Mudo/Almighty.
READ | Persona 5 Strikers Gusts of Punishment: Check out the location and weakness of Succubus
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND