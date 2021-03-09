Persona 5 Strikers Osaka Jail: Check Out The Osaka Jail Guide

Persona 5 is an extremely popular J-RPG game, with a turn-based system. It is the story of a couple of high school students that go about their daily lives with studies and part-time jobs. These students have also taken up the responsibility of defeating foes with malicious hearts. The players have the power of entering people’s hearts and defeating them through that with the Power of their Persona. Persona 5 Strikers is the latest game in this franchise and occurs 5 years after the events of Persona 5. This game has completely redesigned the mechanics used in the previous games.

Persona 5 Strikers Osaka Jail

In Persona 5 Strikers, the players have to frequent many jails and complete quests and requests from there. There are many items to unlock and discover in these Jails. There are also many bosses that the players will be put up against in the jails too. The Osaka Jail Guide explains all the items the players can get and the bosses and enemies the players will be facing. Check out the Osaka Jail Guide below:

Items

Tennoji Zoo has an Amrita Soda

Chausuyama has a Masukukaja

Chausuyama also has a Physical Resistance Up

Osaka Highway holds an Incense present

Abe Noir Mall has 3 Pearl Bracelet to be found

Abe Noir Mall also has an Idol Symbol

Abe Noir Mall holds an Amrita Drop too

Abe Noir Mall also has 2 Gold-plated Cat Statue

Abe Noir Mall has a Bead for the players

Abe Noir Mall has a Jewel for the players too

Enemies

Naga level 44: Wind weakness

Fortuna level 49: Electric weakness

Valkyrie level 45: Fire Weakness

Hornet: Gun Weakness

Ganesha: Electric, Psy, Curse, and Wind Weakness

Sarasvati: Electric, Psy, Curse, and Wind Weakness

Thunder: Electric, Psy, Curse, and Wind Weakness

Mini-Bosses

Bazooka Lock Keeper

Eligor

Cerberus

Shadow Akira Konoe: Main Boss

Persona 5 Strikers Metatron

Metatron is one of the bosses in Persona 5 Strikers. He is one of God’s Advisers and that makes him one of the strongest foes that players will face in the game. Metatron has a complex set of Persona and combo skills that the players will need to learn in order to defeat him. Metatron has also returned as one of the Personas in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Metatron stats below:

Stats

Base Level: 80

Strength: 49

Magic: 53

Endurance: 54

Agility: 52

Luck: 39

Persona Skills