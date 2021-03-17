Persona 5 Strikers Powerful Shadows: Check Out The Complete Guide Here

Persona 5 Strikers is rising to fame since it has released. It brings all the Persona 5 fun in an all-new revamped package for the players. A new story, combat system, and gameplay mechanics are what all players of the franchise should be looking forward to. Persona 5 Strikers has a full thought-out campaign with plenty of side missions to complete along the way. They have also put great effort into creating the various characters and Personas in the game. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Powerful Shadows.

Persona 5 Strikers Powerful Shadows

Powerful Shadows in Persona 5 Strikers are the fundamental bosses for each prison. There is one in each Jail that the players need to overcome. Subsequent to arriving at a specific point in the game the players can take on these Strong Shadows as solicitations from Lavenza. The Powerful Shadows guide will help the players learn about the request date and location for these bosses. Check out the Powerful Shadows Guide below:

Fallen Snowman

Persona: Black Frost

Request: Halt the Strutting Little Imp

Location: Shibuya Jail

Fratricidal Destroyer

Persona: Seth

Request: An Ebon God Descends

Location: Sendai Jail

Monarch of Snow:

Persona: King Frost

Request: Make the Way for the Frozen King

Location: Sapporo Jail

Throbbing King of Desire

Persona: Mara

Request: The Writhing Nightmare Rising

Location: Okinawa Jail

Brilliant Dragon Slayer

Persona: Siegfried

Request: Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray

Location: Kyoto Jail

Guard Dog of Hades

Persona: Cerberus

Request: The Hound of Hades Howls

Location: Osaka Jail

Shadow of God

Persona: Metatron

Request: Angel of Contracts Descends

Location: Tree of Knowledge

Reaper

Request: Knocking on Death’s Door

Location: Okinawa Jail

Persona 5 Strikers Save Data Bonus

Persona 5 Strikers has a new form of DLC included for the players. This content is doesn’t require the players to download something externally, but it needs the players to already have something. This bonus content comes from Save Data of the previous Persona 5 games. Players can avail of a special Save Data bonus if they have any Save Data on their Ps4 from Persona 5 or Persona 5 Royal. This Special Save Data Bonus includes:

The Persona 5 Strikers Save Data Bonus is the Persona 5 sound set that incorporates the choice to change the typical fight music from the Change Battle Music options in the config menu to utilize Persona 5's Last Surprise or Persona 5 Royal's Take Over tracks.