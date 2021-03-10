Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Prison Mail: How To Complete The Prison Mail Quests?

In Persona 5 Strikers, each of the Prison mail quests in this game will ask the players to produce a combination of one persona and a specified skill.

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game that was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The publisher of this game is Atlus & Persona 5 Strikers is a crossover between Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus’ 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. Each of the Prison mail quests in this game will ask the players to produce a combination of one persona plus a skill (fusion). Here's a guide on Persona 5 Strikers Prison mail.

Persona 5 Strikers Prison Mail Quests

  • Prison Mail Part 1
    • Get the High Pixie from Sendai Jail, Andras (Devil) and Succubus (Moon) as well.
    • Combine Succubus and Andras which gives Hua Po (Hanged Man).
    • Combine Hua Po (14) and High Pixie (14).
  • Prison Mail Part 2
    • Go to Sendai Jail
    • Get Lilim (Devil), Lamia (Empress), and Orthrus (Hanged Man).
    • Combine Orthrus and Lamia
      • This will give you Ame-no-Uzume (Lovers).
    • Combine Ame-no-Uzume (29) with Lilim (25).
  • Prison Mail Part 3
    • Get Principality (Justice) and Setanta (Emperor).
    • Combine Principality (27) with Setanta (26).
  • Prison Mail Part 4
    • This time go to Sapporo Jail
    • Get Principality (Justice) and Setanta (Emperor).
    • Combine Principality (27) and Setanta (31).
  • Prison Mail Part 5
    • Go to Okinawa Jail 
    • Get Black Ooze (Moon) and Shiisaa (Chariot).
    • Combine Black Ooze (33) with Shiisaa (35).
  • Prison Mail Part 6
    • Go to Kyoto Jail 
    • Get Kikuri-hime (Priestess) then go to Sapporo Jail and get Kaiwan (Star).
    • Now just combine Kikuri-hime (40) and Kaiwan (37)
  • Prison Mail Part 7
    • Go to Osaka Jail 
    • Get Sarasvati (Priestess) and Norn (Fortune).
    • Combine Sarasvati (48) and Norn (54).
  • Prison Mail Part 8
    • Go to the Jail of the Abyss
    • Get Nebiros (Devil) and Mot (Death).
    • Combine Nebiros (55) and Mot (59).
  • Prison Mail Part 9 (Post-Game only)
    • Go back to the Jail of the Abyss
    • Get Mot (Death)
    • Go to the Tree of Knowledge
    • Get Forneus (Hierophant).
    • Combine Mot (62) and Forneus (60).

Persona 5 Strikers Update Patch Notes

The latest update added quality of life improvements and several fixes. Aside from this, there were also some stability improvements included.

  • Fixed game crashing issues.
  • Added various stability and performance improvements.
  • Added fixes for audio-related issues.
  • Other minor under the hood fixes

In Persona 5 Strikers, the players can form an active party will be able to hold a max of four members. The things that the players should remember are:

  • Joker cannot be removed from the list of active party members.
  • Outside of battle, the active party members can be swapped with other party members.
  • Joker can be controlled by the players in the real world
  • During dungeon explorations, the players can control other party members.

