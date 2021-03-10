Persona 5 Strikers Prison Mail: How To Complete The Prison Mail Quests?

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game that was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The publisher of this game is Atlus & Persona 5 Strikers is a crossover between Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus’ 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. Each of the Prison mail quests in this game will ask the players to produce a combination of one persona plus a skill (fusion). Here's a guide on Persona 5 Strikers Prison mail.

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Lending A Paw: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide For This Request

Persona 5 Strikers Prison Mail Quests

Also read | PS5 Restock For March: Know When You Can Get Your Hands On The Next Generation Console

Prison Mail Part 1 Get the High Pixie from Sendai Jail, Andras (Devil) and Succubus (Moon) as well. Combine Succubus and Andras which gives Hua Po (Hanged Man). Combine Hua Po (14) and High Pixie (14).

Prison Mail Part 2 Go to Sendai Jail Get Lilim (Devil), Lamia (Empress), and Orthrus (Hanged Man). Combine Orthrus and Lamia This will give you Ame-no-Uzume (Lovers). Combine Ame-no-Uzume (29) with Lilim (25).

Prison Mail Part 3 Get Principality (Justice) and Setanta (Emperor). Combine Principality (27) with Setanta (26).

Prison Mail Part 4 This time go to Sapporo Jail Get Principality (Justice) and Setanta (Emperor). Combine Principality (27) and Setanta (31).

Prison Mail Part 5 Go to Okinawa Jail Get Black Ooze (Moon) and Shiisaa (Chariot). Combine Black Ooze (33) with Shiisaa (35).

Prison Mail Part 6 Go to Kyoto Jail Get Kikuri-hime (Priestess) then go to Sapporo Jail and get Kaiwan (Star). Now just combine Kikuri-hime (40) and Kaiwan (37)

Prison Mail Part 7 Go to Osaka Jail Get Sarasvati (Priestess) and Norn (Fortune). Combine Sarasvati (48) and Norn (54).

Prison Mail Part 8 Go to the Jail of the Abyss Get Nebiros (Devil) and Mot (Death). Combine Nebiros (55) and Mot (59).

Prison Mail Part 9 (Post-Game only) Go back to the Jail of the Abyss Get Mot (Death) Go to the Tree of Knowledge Get Forneus (Hierophant). Combine Mot (62) and Forneus (60).



Persona 5 Strikers Update Patch Notes

The latest update added quality of life improvements and several fixes. Aside from this, there were also some stability improvements included.

Fixed game crashing issues.

Added various stability and performance improvements.

Added fixes for audio-related issues.

Other minor under the hood fixes

In Persona 5 Strikers, the players can form an active party will be able to hold a max of four members. The things that the players should remember are:

Joker cannot be removed from the list of active party members.

Outside of battle, the active party members can be swapped with other party members.

Joker can be controlled by the players in the real world

During dungeon explorations, the players can control other party members.

Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Gladiator's Finale? Find All The Details In This Guide

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Ferris Wheel: Which Characters To Choose As Companions?