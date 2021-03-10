Persona 5 Strikers Prison Mail: How To Complete The Prison Mail Quests?

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game that was developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The publisher of this game is Atlus & Persona 5 Strikers is a crossover between Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus’ 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. Each of the Prison mail quests in this game will ask the players to produce a combination of one persona plus a skill (fusion). Here's a guide on Persona 5 Strikers Prison mail.
Persona 5 Strikers Prison Mail Quests
- Prison Mail Part 1
- Get the High Pixie from Sendai Jail, Andras (Devil) and Succubus (Moon) as well.
- Combine Succubus and Andras which gives Hua Po (Hanged Man).
- Combine Hua Po (14) and High Pixie (14).
- Prison Mail Part 2
- Go to Sendai Jail
- Get Lilim (Devil), Lamia (Empress), and Orthrus (Hanged Man).
- Combine Orthrus and Lamia
- This will give you Ame-no-Uzume (Lovers).
- Combine Ame-no-Uzume (29) with Lilim (25).
- Prison Mail Part 3
- Get Principality (Justice) and Setanta (Emperor).
- Combine Principality (27) with Setanta (26).
- Prison Mail Part 4
- This time go to Sapporo Jail
- Get Principality (Justice) and Setanta (Emperor).
- Combine Principality (27) and Setanta (31).
- Prison Mail Part 5
- Go to Okinawa Jail
- Get Black Ooze (Moon) and Shiisaa (Chariot).
- Combine Black Ooze (33) with Shiisaa (35).
- Prison Mail Part 6
- Go to Kyoto Jail
- Get Kikuri-hime (Priestess) then go to Sapporo Jail and get Kaiwan (Star).
- Now just combine Kikuri-hime (40) and Kaiwan (37)
- Prison Mail Part 7
- Go to Osaka Jail
- Get Sarasvati (Priestess) and Norn (Fortune).
- Combine Sarasvati (48) and Norn (54).
- Prison Mail Part 8
- Go to the Jail of the Abyss
- Get Nebiros (Devil) and Mot (Death).
- Combine Nebiros (55) and Mot (59).
- Prison Mail Part 9 (Post-Game only)
- Go back to the Jail of the Abyss
- Get Mot (Death)
- Go to the Tree of Knowledge
- Get Forneus (Hierophant).
- Combine Mot (62) and Forneus (60).
Persona 5 Strikers Update Patch Notes
The latest update added quality of life improvements and several fixes. Aside from this, there were also some stability improvements included.
- Fixed game crashing issues.
- Added various stability and performance improvements.
- Added fixes for audio-related issues.
- Other minor under the hood fixes
In Persona 5 Strikers, the players can form an active party will be able to hold a max of four members. The things that the players should remember are:
- Joker cannot be removed from the list of active party members.
- Outside of battle, the active party members can be swapped with other party members.
- Joker can be controlled by the players in the real world
- During dungeon explorations, the players can control other party members.
