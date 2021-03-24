Persona 5 Strikers Raja Naga: Learn More About The Snake King Raja Naga Here

Persona 5 Strikers is the latest instalment to the establishment. This game has updated the activity mechanics from a turn-based framework to a free-streaming battle framework. Persona 5 Strikers is an Action-RPG that has a progression of journeys and side missions to finish for the players. The fundamental journeys help in the story movement of the game and the side missions assist players with studying various characters and occasions in the game. It likewise assists the player with procuring uncommon prizes during their journey. Numerous players have been curious about Persona 5 Strikers Raja Naga.

Persona 5 Strikers Raja Naga

Raja Naga is one of the bosses that players will come across in the game. This boss has been inspired by Hindu Mythology and wields attacks and weapons such as those mythological characters. Raja Naga is also one of the personas in the game that can be summoned or fused by the Joker Character. Raja Naga is a strong character and the players will need to well versed with its stats and skills in order to defeat it. Check out Persona 5 Strikers Raja Naga stats and skills below:

Stats

Arcana: Temperance

Base Level: 50

Strength: 30

Magic: 22

Endurance: 34

Agility: 32

Luck: 29

Persona Skills

Ziodyne: Heavy Elec damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Shock.

Masukukaja: Buff party agility for a certain period of time.

Elec Boost: Strengthen Elec attacks by 25%.

Maziodyne: Heavy Elec damage to a wide range. Rare chance of Shock.

Evade Wind: Triple evasion chance against Wind attacks.

Thunder Reign: Severe Elec damage to a narrow range. Rare chance of Shock.

Persona 5 Strikers Metatron

Metatron is one of the bosses in Persona 5 Strikers. He is one of God’s Advisers and that makes him one of the strongest foes that players will face in the game. Metatron has a complex set of Persona and combo skills that the players will need to learn in order to defeat him. Metatron has also returned as one of the Personas in the game. Check out the Persona 5 Strikers Metatron stats below:

Stats

Base Level: 80

Strength: 49

Magic: 53

Endurance: 54

Agility: 52

Luck: 39

Persona Skills

Sword Dance: Colossal Physical damage to a narrow range with high chance of critical hit.

Makaougaon: Heavy Bless damage to a wide range.

Megidolaon: Severe Almighty damage to a wide range.

Debilitate: Debuff attack, defense and agility of a narrow range for a certain period of time.

Charge: Next physical attack inflicts 1.5x damage.

Salvation: Fully restore HP of party and cure all non-special ailments.

Angelic Grace: Double evasion against all magical damage except Hama/Mudo/Almighty.

Promo Image Source: Atlus.com Website