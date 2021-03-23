Persona 5 Strikers Ren Amamiya: Know All About The Protagonist Of The Game

Persona 5 Strikers is one of the games that will keep a play involved for quite a while. This game has such a great amount to investigate, plenty of primary missions and side missions to partake in, new characters to test, new Personas to open, thus considerably more. Persona 5 Strikers have invested a lot of energy into planning their characters and the job they play in the game. Numerous players need to become familiar with Persona 5 Strikers Ren Amamiya character.

Persona 5 Strikers Ren Amamiya

Ren Amamiya is the protagonist of Persona 5 Strikers; he is known by this name in the Persona 5 Anime. In the game, the players will recognize this character as the Trickster or the Joker. This character has been a part of the game since the first instalment. This character has always been a silent protagonist in all the Persona 5 games, his personality is based on the player’s actions and choices in the game. In Persona 5 Strikers the developers have given this character a cheekier personality, where the player gets dialogue options which are mainly indifferent, snarky, and cocky answers.

As Ren Amamiya is the protagonist, he is naturally a playable character in Persona 5 Strikers and also one of the characters that the players will play with the most. Ren Amamiya returns from his hometown to join the Phantom Thieves to solve the strange occurrences related to the Metaverse in Japan. He is the head of the phantom thieves, uses a dagger as his melee weapon, handgun as his ranged weapons, and has Arsene as his starting persona in the game. The Ren Amamiya guide will help the players learn more about this character in the game. Check out the Ren Amamiya Guide below:

Persona Skills

Riot Gun: Severe Gun damage to a wide range with a high chance of a critical hit.

Maeigaon: Heavy Curse damage to a wide range.

Concentrate: Next magic attack inflicts 1.5x damage.

Tarunda: Debuff attack power of a narrow range for a certain period of time.

Rakunda: Debuff defense of a narrow range for a certain period of time.

Sukunda: Debuff agility of a narrow range for a certain period of time.

Rebel Will: Improves rate for increasing Showtime Gauge.

Survival Trick: Survive one insta-death attack with 1 HP remaining.

Master Arts

Marking Shot

Wild Rush

Phantom Barrage

Burst Shot

Promo Image Source: Atlus.com