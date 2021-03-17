Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Great Tree: How To Get Desire At Path Of Surrender?

Persona 5 Strikers players go through a lot of different types of quests which are known as requests. Mona is one of the characters who give these tasks to the players to search for Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. In this article, you will know about the Trapped in the great tree request. Players will have to go to the Path of Surrender area and find this desire.

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in the Great Tree

The request giver is Morgana for this specific one and the rewards include a Master Coffee Recipe. This is a very straightforward request and you need to use the Fast Travel feature to reach the Path of Yearning checkpoint. This is located in the Tree of Knowledge Jail and you now have to keep going till you reach the Path of Surrender.

Now after you are here, reach the second level and you will come across the end of a corridor. Nearby there is a ledge, just jump on it to get to the top and obtain the desire which is next to a chest. Here is a list of other desire locations as per the latest Person 5 Strikers update: