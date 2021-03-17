Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Great Tree: How To Get Desire At Path Of Surrender?

Persona 5 Strikers players go through a lot of different types of quests which are known as requests. Mona is one of the characters who give these tasks to the players to search for Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. In this article, you will know about the Trapped in the great tree request. Players will have to go to the Path of Surrender area and find this desire.
Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in the Great Tree
The request giver is Morgana for this specific one and the rewards include a Master Coffee Recipe. This is a very straightforward request and you need to use the Fast Travel feature to reach the Path of Yearning checkpoint. This is located in the Tree of Knowledge Jail and you now have to keep going till you reach the Path of Surrender.
Now after you are here, reach the second level and you will come across the end of a corridor. Nearby there is a ledge, just jump on it to get to the top and obtain the desire which is next to a chest. Here is a list of other desire locations as per the latest Person 5 Strikers update:
- Trapped in a Wonderland
- Available on August 8th and located in the Shibuya Jail
- You can now access more items from Sophia's shop.
- Trapped in a Nightmare
- Available on August 11th and located in the Sendai Jail
- You can now access more items from Sophia's shop.
- Trapped in a Frozen Hell
- Available on August 17th and located in the Sapporo Jail
- This will unlock Bondmaker Lv.2 bond skill.
- Trapped in Ruins
- Available on August 23rd and located in the Okinawa Jail
- You will get the Divine Grace Skill Card.
- Trapped in Shrine Gates
- Available on August 24th and located in the Kyoto Jail
- You will get the Concentrate Skill Card.
- Trapped in Dystopia
- Available on August 28th and located in the Osaka Jail
- You will get an item known as Power Incense.
- Trapped in the Abyss
- Available on August 30th and located in The AbyssCheckpoint
- This will increase the bond skill level cap.
- Trapped in the Great Tree
- Available on August 30th and located in the Tree of Knowledge
- You will get the recipe for Master Coffee