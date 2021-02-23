Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Nightmare: How To Complete This Quest?

Quick links:
Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game and it is developed by Omega Force, P-Studio and published by Atlus. Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 developed this crossover between both the titles and the game story is set six months after the events that occurred in the original Persona 5. The game is available for the following platforms of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know more about a Persona 5 Strikers guide on a quest known as Trapped in a Nightmare.
Also read | AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams Walkthrough: Check Out This AC Valhalla World Event Here
Also read | R6 Flores Loadout Details: Ubisoft Introduces R6's First Gay Character
When the players reach the date of August 11 in Persona 5 Strikers, they will come across a quest from Morgana which is known as Trapped in a Nightmare. Now the players will need to find a Forgotten Desire that is located in Sendai Jail if they want to complete this quest. Follow the steps below to successfully finish the quest:
Persona 5 Strikers PS5 is also going to be available from 23rd February as it will launch on both PlayStation consoles at midnight on Tuesday. The game will become available on PC at the following times around the world:
Also read | AC Valhalla The Sickle Location: Learn Where To Find This Wardens Of Faith Member Here
Also read | AC Valhalla Mentor Armor Location: Check Out The Location For All 5 Pieces Of This Armor