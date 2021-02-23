Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Nightmare: How To Complete This Quest?

Persona 5 Strikers comes under the game genre of an action role-playing game and it is developed by Omega Force, P-Studio and published by Atlus. Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5 developed this crossover between both the titles and the game story is set six months after the events that occurred in the original Persona 5. The game is available for the following platforms of Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Microsoft Windows. Continue reading to know more about a Persona 5 Strikers guide on a quest known as Trapped in a Nightmare.

Also read | AC Valhalla Crushed Dreams Walkthrough: Check Out This AC Valhalla World Event Here

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in a Nightmare

Also read | R6 Flores Loadout Details: Ubisoft Introduces R6's First Gay Character

When the players reach the date of August 11 in Persona 5 Strikers, they will come across a quest from Morgana which is known as Trapped in a Nightmare. Now the players will need to find a Forgotten Desire that is located in Sendai Jail if they want to complete this quest. Follow the steps below to successfully finish the quest:

The first step is to reach the checkpoint on Sendai Jail's Hirose Streetmap.

After reaching here, you will need to climb onto the nearby rooftops

Activate Thief Vision / Third Eye ability.

In order to do this, you can press L2 on PS4 or ZL on Switch

This ability will reveal a number of invisible platforms when it is used.

Use these platforms for navigating all the way to the row of rooftops on the far west side.

Use those rooftops for reaching the northwest corner of Hirose Street

This is the place where you can find a small platform from which you can dropdown.

After collecting the Forgotten Desire from Sendai Jail, rewards will be granted for finishing the associated Request.

Now you will also be able to find new accessories as they will be available at Sophia's Shop

Persona 5 Strikers PS5 is also going to be available from 23rd February as it will launch on both PlayStation consoles at midnight on Tuesday. The game will become available on PC at the following times around the world:

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: Noon

British Time: 5 PM

European Time: 6 PM

Japan Time: 2 AM

Australia Time: 3: 30 AM

Also read | AC Valhalla The Sickle Location: Learn Where To Find This Wardens Of Faith Member Here

Also read | AC Valhalla Mentor Armor Location: Check Out The Location For All 5 Pieces Of This Armor