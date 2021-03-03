Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Shrine Gates: What Is The Location Of This Desire?

Persona 5 Strikers trapped in shrine gates is one of the many requests that are available in the game. Its description reads - "Hmm, I can smell a Desire in Kyoto Jail, but Akane wasn't stealing Desires...Did someone else wander in there? It seems to be coming from a bamboo garden..." So, how to complete this request? Continue reading the article to find out.

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Shrine Gates

For the "Trapped in Shrine Gates (Kyoto Jail)" request, first go to the Fox Couple Shrine checkpoint. From here, go in the west direction to the Daughter Fox Shrine and keep going west through the warp. Here you will come across the Path of Fortune. Keep on following that path through to the next warp, and this time it will take you to Beckoning Cat Square, and here you will find this desire. Here is a list of all the remaining shrine locations in Persona 5 Strikers:

Trapped in Wonderland (Shibuya Jail) — West end of the Underground Waterway. It’s a small treasure capsule hidden on one of the raised partitions.

Trapped in a Nightmare (Sendai Jail) — At the very northwest corner of Hirose Street. From the checkpoint, go onto the roof, circle around to the south and then go west across the street.

Trapped in a Frozen Hell (Sapporo Jail) — In the Arboretum. Go south from the checkpoint (not down the snowboard hill), through the church, and follow the path around. The Desire is at the very end of the path before you have to climb the ice wall to continue.

Trapped in Ruins (Okinawa Jail) — Go east from the Lab: North checkpoint and grab onto the hook that crosses the room. The Desire is on top of the crate that the hook crosses directly over, in the middle of the room.

Trapped in a Dystopia (Osaka Jail) — In the Shipping Railway Area. Specifically, it’s in the raised area just to the left side of the area’s centre. Use Third Eye in the middle of the zone to see grapple points onto the high raised area a little to the west; it’s sneakily hidden away up there.

Trapped in the Abyss (Abyss) — Right next to the Lower Stratum checkpoint. From that checkpoint, grapple up twice; the Desire is on the platform directly before the chest.

Trapped in the Great Tree (Tree of Knowledge) — This Desire is on the Path of Surrender in the very southwest corner. Grapple your way up to find it.

