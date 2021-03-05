Persona 5 Strikers Unicorn With Zionga: How To Complete The 5th Prison Mail Request?

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of main missions along with numerous side missions as well. One of these is known as the Lavenza requests & they come in the special side missions category. Players can receive these from the Velvet Room attendant, and there are 9 of them in total. Each one of them will require the player to bring her a specific persona with a particular skill. Continue reading to know about one of them known as "Unicorn with Zionga" as per the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Persona 5 Strikers Unicorn With Zionga

Out of the 9 requests in the Lavenza tasks, Unicorn with Zionga is the 5th Prison Mail request. In this, the players will be asked to show her a Unicorn with Zionga. Now in order to obtain this, you will first need to get your hands on a Black Ooze along with a Shiisaa from the Okinawa Jail. Finally, you will have to get your Shiisa to level 35, Black Ooze to level 33 and then fuse them.

Archangel with Amrita Drop The first request is to get an Archangel with Amrita drop. Do this by combining a Succubus and an Andras into a Hua Po, then leveling the Hua Po to level 14. It’ll get the Amrita Drop skill, so when you fuse it with a High Pixie, you’ll be able to let the Archangel inherit the skill.

Eligor with Divine Grace Fuse a Lamia with an Orthrus to get an Ame-no-Uzume. Level her to level 29, then fuse it with a level 25 Lilim to get your Eligor, and make sure you inherit the required skill.

Kaiwan with Makouga Fuse a level 26 Sentata with a level 27 Principality Can be obtained from the Sapporo Jail.

Mithra with Regenerate 1 Upgrade Sentata up to level 31 and a Principality to level 27. Both can be found in the Sapporo Jail.

Queen Mab with Technical Adept If you need Queen Mab with the Technical Adept skill, you’ll need to visit two jails – the one in Sapporo and the one in Kyoto. Upgrade Kaiwan (Sapporo) to level 37 and the Kikuri-hime (Kyoto) to 40, then fuse them.

Trumpeter with Diarahan Go to the Osaka Jail Fuse a level 48 Saravasti with a level 54 Norn.

Cu Chulainn with Concentrate Fuse a level 55 Nebiros and a level 59 Mot. Both can be captured in the Abyss Jail.

Dominion with Nuke Amp This one only appears in the new game plus. Fuse a level 62 Mot (Abyss Jail) and a level 60 Forneus (Tree of Life and Wisdom)



