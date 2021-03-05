Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Unicorn With Zionga: How To Complete The 5th Prison Mail Request?

Persona 5 Strikers players will have to go through some Lavenza Tasks & in the fifth Prison Mail request, it's to show a Unicorn with Zionga.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of main missions along with numerous side missions as well. One of these is known as the Lavenza requests & they come in the special side missions category. Players can receive these from the Velvet Room attendant, and there are 9 of them in total. Each one of them will require the player to bring her a specific persona with a particular skill. Continue reading to know about one of them known as "Unicorn with Zionga" as per the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Lending A Paw: Here Is A Comprehensive Guide For This Request

Persona 5 Strikers Unicorn With Zionga

Also read | PS5 Restock For March: Know When You Can Get Your Hands On The Next Generation Console

Out of the 9 requests in the Lavenza tasks, Unicorn with Zionga is the 5th Prison Mail request. In this, the players will be asked to show her a Unicorn with Zionga. Now in order to obtain this, you will first need to get your hands on a Black Ooze along with a Shiisaa from the Okinawa Jail. Finally, you will have to get your Shiisa to level 35, Black Ooze to level 33 and then fuse them.

  • Archangel with Amrita Drop
    • The first request is to get an Archangel with Amrita drop.
    • Do this by combining a Succubus and an Andras into a Hua Po,
    • then leveling the Hua Po to level 14.
    • It’ll get the Amrita Drop skill,
    • so when you fuse it with a High Pixie, you’ll be able to let the Archangel inherit the skill.
  • Eligor with Divine Grace
    • Fuse a Lamia with an Orthrus to get an Ame-no-Uzume.
    • Level her to level 29,
    • then fuse it with a level 25 Lilim to get your Eligor,
    • and make sure you inherit the required skill.
  • Kaiwan with Makouga
    • Fuse a level 26 Sentata with a level 27 Principality
    • Can be obtained from the Sapporo Jail.
  • Mithra with Regenerate 1
    • Upgrade Sentata up to level 31 and a Principality to level 27.
    • Both can be found in the Sapporo Jail.
  • Queen Mab with Technical Adept
    • If you need Queen Mab with the Technical Adept skill, you’ll need to visit two jails – the one in Sapporo and the one in Kyoto.
    • Upgrade Kaiwan (Sapporo) to level 37 and the Kikuri-hime (Kyoto) to 40,  then fuse them.
  • Trumpeter with Diarahan
    • Go to the Osaka Jail
    • Fuse a level 48 Saravasti with a level 54 Norn.
  • Cu Chulainn with Concentrate
    • Fuse a level 55 Nebiros and a level 59 Mot.
    • Both can be captured in the Abyss Jail.
  • Dominion with Nuke Amp
    • This one only appears in the new game plus.
    • Fuse a level 62 Mot (Abyss Jail) and a level 60 Forneus (Tree of Life and Wisdom)

Also read | Genshin Impact: What Is Gladiator's Finale? Find All The Details In This Guide

Also read | Persona 5 Strikers Ferris Wheel: Which Characters To Choose As Companions?

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND