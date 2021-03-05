Persona 5 Strikers Unicorn With Zionga: How To Complete The 5th Prison Mail Request?

Persona 5 Strikers has a lot of main missions along with numerous side missions as well. One of these is known as the Lavenza requests & they come in the special side missions category. Players can receive these from the Velvet Room attendant, and there are 9 of them in total. Each one of them will require the player to bring her a specific persona with a particular skill. Continue reading to know about one of them known as "Unicorn with Zionga" as per the latest Persona 5 Strikers update.
Persona 5 Strikers Unicorn With Zionga
Out of the 9 requests in the Lavenza tasks, Unicorn with Zionga is the 5th Prison Mail request. In this, the players will be asked to show her a Unicorn with Zionga. Now in order to obtain this, you will first need to get your hands on a Black Ooze along with a Shiisaa from the Okinawa Jail. Finally, you will have to get your Shiisa to level 35, Black Ooze to level 33 and then fuse them.
- Archangel with Amrita Drop
- The first request is to get an Archangel with Amrita drop.
- Do this by combining a Succubus and an Andras into a Hua Po,
- then leveling the Hua Po to level 14.
- It’ll get the Amrita Drop skill,
- so when you fuse it with a High Pixie, you’ll be able to let the Archangel inherit the skill.
- Eligor with Divine Grace
- Fuse a Lamia with an Orthrus to get an Ame-no-Uzume.
- Level her to level 29,
- then fuse it with a level 25 Lilim to get your Eligor,
- and make sure you inherit the required skill.
- Kaiwan with Makouga
- Fuse a level 26 Sentata with a level 27 Principality
- Can be obtained from the Sapporo Jail.
- Mithra with Regenerate 1
- Upgrade Sentata up to level 31 and a Principality to level 27.
- Both can be found in the Sapporo Jail.
- Queen Mab with Technical Adept
- If you need Queen Mab with the Technical Adept skill, you’ll need to visit two jails – the one in Sapporo and the one in Kyoto.
- Upgrade Kaiwan (Sapporo) to level 37 and the Kikuri-hime (Kyoto) to 40, then fuse them.
- Trumpeter with Diarahan
- Go to the Osaka Jail
- Fuse a level 48 Saravasti with a level 54 Norn.
- Cu Chulainn with Concentrate
- Fuse a level 55 Nebiros and a level 59 Mot.
- Both can be captured in the Abyss Jail.
- Dominion with Nuke Amp
- This one only appears in the new game plus.
- Fuse a level 62 Mot (Abyss Jail) and a level 60 Forneus (Tree of Life and Wisdom)
