Persona 5 Strikers: What Is Alice Fusion? Learn All About This Quest In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is a Japanese action role-playing game. With the arrival of Persona 5 Strikers, a spin-off of Persona 5, fans were instantly fell in love with the Phantom thieves new adventures and quests. In this Persona 5 Strikers Alice Fusion guide, we’ll have a closer look at what is Alice Fusion, How to find Alice, unlock her, and turn her into a Persona through a Fusion and more.

Understanding the Alice Fusion is pretty simple. Alice is a Shadow boss. To complete Alice Fusion, you need to navigate the Shibuya Jail again even if you’ve completed the quest, defeat the Shadow boss Alice once again, and turn her into a Persona through a Fusion. To complete it, you have to defeat either the Mad Rabbit Alice, or the Shadow version of the pop-star Alice. Once you defeat her successfully, apart from turning her into a Persona, you’ll be rewarded with a bond experience and 2500 yen. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to defeat and unlock the Alice Persona through a Fusion.

How to defeat and unlock Alice Persona through a Fusion?

As we’ve mentioned earlier, you have to defeat either the Mad Rabbit Alice or the Shadow version of the pop-star Alice. But most of the time, you’ll be encountering the Mad Rabbit Alice, hence, we’ll have a look at how to defeat the Mad Rabbit Alice in Shibuya Jail. The first thing you have to do is to prepare for the battle. If you have focused on levelling up your party the first time you faced Alice, then facing her up for the second time won’t be a big issue. The reason for this is that you have far better HP and SP than the first time. Although this is the case, it is good to bring with you as many items as you can.

Next, you have to land as many debuffs as possible to decrease Alice's defense and attack, then cast some buff for your party that could enhance your defense and attack damage, as well as your crit rate. As for weaknesses, Alice is vulnerable to Technical, Wind, and Fire damage. So bring characters and use Personas that have these types of attacks. Moreover, you will notice the cannons around the arena of the Shadow boss. These are created by the Shadow boss herself, and you can use them against her to interrupt her powerful attack. So be sure to take down these cannons first.

In the next section, we’ll have a look at how to unlock Alice Persona through Fusion.

How to unlock Alice Persona through Fusion?

After you defeated Alice for the second time, you should be able to turn her into a Persona by combining other Personas you currently have. This is pretty simple. You only need Lilith, Nebilos, Dominion, and Bugbear for the Fusion. As we’ve mentioned, just combine those Personas With Alice and you’ll have your Alice Persona through Fusion.