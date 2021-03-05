Persona 5 Strikers: What Is Beachside Blast Quest? A Complete Walkthrough

Persona 5 Strikers is an up and coming action role-playing game. It is developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. It includes quests to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at the details of the Persona 5 Strikers game, what is Persona 5 Side Beachside Blast, how to complete the Persona 5 Beachside Blast request and more.

The details of the Persona 5 Strikers game

The Persona 5 Strikers game can be played in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Microsoft Windows. It was first released for the Japan audience in 2020, and later in 2021 February, it was released to the entire world. The one thing that is somewhat of a downside to this game is its single-player mode. The main theme of this game is that It follows Joker and the rest of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts as they investigate a series of mysterious events involving people across Japan.

In the game, Battles are mostly initiated when the player character comes into contact with the enemy, where they can launch a surprise attack to gain a combat advantage if the enemy has not spotted them. Battles are also now in the form of a real-time combat system. However, players will use a command-based skills menu when using Persona skills. During the time in this menu, the battle will pause to allow tactical positioning of the Persona skills. If the party deals critical damage or deals damage that the enemy is weak to, the enemy may be knocked down for an 'All-Out Attack' which deals a large amount of damage. All party members can obtain new moves, known as Master Arts, by controlling the characters manually and defeating enemies. If all active party members are knocked out in battle, a game over occurs.

The Persona 5 Strikers Beachside Blast request takes place in Okinawa Beach. The objective of this request is to Purchase a watermelon and then defeat 10 Jack Frost using Makoto. When you complete this request, you’ll get Bond experience as your reward. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to complete the Beachside Blast quest in Persona 5 Strikers.

How to complete the Beachside Blast quest in Persona 5 Strikers?

Completing the Beachside blast request in Persona 5 Strikers is very simple. To do that, all you need to do is to talk to Makoto. After talking to Makoto at Okinawa Beach, head to the beach bar and buy a Whole Watermelon. Afterwards, go to the Sapporo Jail (Suzushino) and then go to Odori Park. Take out 10 Jack Frosts using Makoto to clear the request. In other words, defeat the 10 Jack Frosts to complete this task.