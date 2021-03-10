Persona 5 Strikers: What Is Platinum Trophy? Learn All About It In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. You’ll be able to play this game in Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. The shortest plot of this game is that a team of people called the Phantom Thieves start of a wonderful road trip across the country. Their trip is interrupted by a supernatural phenomenon that sees that people are stripped of their heart’s desires. They get caught in the person realm and you have to free them. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Persona 5 Strikers Platinum Trophy, How to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers and more.
Understanding about the Platinum Trophy is pretty simple. The Platinum Trophy gives you the title of a True Phantom Thief. In other words, when you get all the Trophies in the game, you’ll get the True Phantom Thief title bestowed upon you. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers.
How to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers?
In the below list, we’ll give you the complete list of Trophies you need to get in order to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers. There are totally 47 Trophies available in the game, and as we’ve mentioned earlier, you’ll get the Platinum Trophy when you get all 47 of them. So read this list carefully, and if you want to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers, kindly note them down.
- True Phantom Thief: Get all trophies in the game. (Platinum.)
- Cage of Lust Closed: Complete Shibuya Jail. (Bronze.)
- Cage of Vanity Conquered: Complete Sendai Jail. (Bronze.)
- Cage of Gluttony Torched: Complete Sapporo Jail. (Bronze.)
- Cage of Desolation Condemned: Complete Okinawa Jail. (Bronze.)
- Cage of Wrath Collapsed: Complete Kyoto Jail. (Bronze.)
- Cage of Arrogance Cracked: Complete Osaka Jail. (Bronze.)
- Humanity’s Companion: Complete Abyss Jail. (Bronze.)
- Walk Your Own Path: Complete Tree of Life and Wisdom. (Silver.)
- Back in Business: Witness the Phantom Thieves reunion. (Bronze.)
- Farewell to the Past: Wolf awakened his Persona. (Bronze.)
- A Newfound Heart: Sophia found strength of heart. (Bronze.)
- It’s Showtime! Activate Showtime for the first time. (Bronze.)
- Seeker of Power: Use Incense and get this trophy. (Bronze.)
- Unshakeable Teamwork: Perform All Out Attacks 150 times to unlock this trophy. (Bronze.)
- Know Your Enemy: Hit the Weakness of an enemy 150 times. (Bronze.)
- Phantom Striker: Use Phantom Dash and beat 200 enemies. (Bronze.)
- All That Glitters: Beat 10 Treasure Demons. (Bronze.)
- Death Defied: Beat the Reaper. (Silver.)
- Mask Connoisseur: Complete the Inmate Registry. You will earn this trophy for getting all Personas. (Bronze.)
- Best Friend: You have to max out a Bond Skill level. (Bronze.)
- Eternal Bonds: Unlock this trophy by maxing out all Bond Skill levels. (Gold.)
- Eye For Talent: Spend Persona Points to strengthen the Stats of a Persona to get this trophy. (Bronze.)
- Knife in the Dark: Unlock this trophy by performing 50 ambushes. (Bronze.)
- Best of the Best: Get all Phantom Thieves to reach level 70. (Silver.)
- What are Friends For? Clear all special requests of Phantom Thieves members to get this achievement. (Bronze.)
- Who Dares Wins: Defeat a Dire Shadow. (Bronze.)
- The Most Daring of All: Beat all Dire Shadows. (Silver.)
- Ultimate Trump Card: Get all Joker Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Jolly Roger: Get all Skull Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Gentleman Thief: Get all Mona Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Flame Dancer: Get all Panther Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Peerless Blade: Get all Fox Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Fist of Justice: Get all Queen Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Sophisticated Lady: Get all Noir Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Technological Marvel: Get all Sophie Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Repentant Fang: Get all Wolf Master Arts. (Bronze.)
- Master Thieves: Unlock all Master Arts. (Gold.)
- A Helping Hand: Complete a Request. (Bronze.)
- Those Who Heed the Call: Complete 50 Requests. (Silver.)
- Item Sweeper: Get 20 items from Jails. (Bronze.)
- Short Order Cook: You get this trophy for cooking for the first time. (Bronze.)
- Master Chef: Cook 12 Food Types. (Bronze.)
- Impulse Buyer: Buy an item during a sale. (Bronze.)
- A Little Memento: Get a Camper Van Interior Design. (Bronze.)
- Treasure Hunter: Open up 50 Treasure Chests. (Bronze.)
- No Looking Back: Start New Game+ on Merciless Difficulty. (Gold.)