Persona 5 Strikers: What Is Platinum Trophy? Learn All About It In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. You’ll be able to play this game in Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and PC. The shortest plot of this game is that a team of people called the Phantom Thieves start of a wonderful road trip across the country. Their trip is interrupted by a supernatural phenomenon that sees that people are stripped of their heart’s desires. They get caught in the person realm and you have to free them. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at what is Persona 5 Strikers Platinum Trophy, How to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

Understanding about the Platinum Trophy is pretty simple. The Platinum Trophy gives you the title of a True Phantom Thief. In other words, when you get all the Trophies in the game, you’ll get the True Phantom Thief title bestowed upon you. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at how to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers.

How to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers?

In the below list, we’ll give you the complete list of Trophies you need to get in order to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers. There are totally 47 Trophies available in the game, and as we’ve mentioned earlier, you’ll get the Platinum Trophy when you get all 47 of them. So read this list carefully, and if you want to get the Platinum Trophy in Persona 5 Strikers, kindly note them down.