Persona 5 Strikers: What Is Velvet Room? Learn About This Unique Area In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. It is a direct sequel to the first Persona 5 game. In this post, we’ll have a closer look at what is Velvet Room, the complete details of Velvet Room in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

If you are a regular player of the Persona 5 Strikers game, then understanding about the Velvet Room is pretty simple. The Velvet Room is an area that allows Joker to develop each Persona in his roster. Among the features, earning levels, points, teaching skills, fusion, and fusion types are the key ones. It is an area where you can improve your Persona’s capabilities to put them to the next level. The Velvet Room is a unique area that is only accessible to the protagonist of the game. Talk to Lavenza in order to learn more about the Velvet Room. Here, you will be able to enhance your Persona or fuse some to make them stronger. There are multiple ways that you can enter the Velvet Room. Visit the hideout, look for Jail checkpoints, or enter from the city to get there. In the following section, we’ll take a look at the complete details of Velvet Room in Persona 5 Strikers.

The complete details of Velvet Room in Persona 5 Strikers

One important thing you can do inside the Velvet Room is to spend some Persona Points to help your Persona grow. Over time, your Persona will gain more permanent boosts in its stats which make them more efficient in combat situations. There are a couple of primary ways you’ll be able to earn Persona Points. One way is to collect Persona masks, while another way is to use the Velvet Room’s Persona fusion service. You can fine-tune a Persona’s move pool using Skill cards. For example, if you are building an offense-oriented Persona, then you’ll need Skill cards that can deal high damage. Since you’ll be losing the persona used during the process, you have to check if fusing them would be a worthwhile effort. The best and easiest way to get a better and powerful Persona is to Fuse it. Using the same Persona as a component for crafting the next Persona produces additional bonuses. After fusing is completed, record the Persona to find out its stats. Some of the information that will appear include level, parameters, skills, and total fusion count to name a few. There are a total of three Persona types available in the game namely standard, bonus effect, and trophies. That’s all you need to know to enter into this unique area.