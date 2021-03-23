Persona 5 Strikers: Who Is Yusuke Kitagawa? Learn About This Character In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. This game includes both side quests and main quests to keep its players interested in the game. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at who is Yusuke Kitagawa, the complete details about Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

Yusuke Kitagawa is a character in Persona 5 Strikers. Although Yusuke Kitagawa is handsome when you look at him for the first time, he's so devoted to his craft that he sometimes lacks common sense and baffles those around him. He boasts high attack power and thanks to his speed, he can strike an enemy multiple times. He will be able to unleash a flurry of attacks, and even counter as he sheathes his sword. His gun that resembles a powerful sniper rifle, allows him to aim at enemies with ease and accuracy. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete details about Yusuke Kitagawa in Persona 5 Strikers.

Yusuke Kitagawa is a 17-year-old boy in Persona 5 Strikers and his occupation in this game is a student. His zodiac sign is Aquarius and he is 181 CM in height. He carries with him a Japanese sward as a Melee weapon and an assault gun as a ranged weapon.

As we’ve mentioned earlier, Yusuke Kitagawa is a character from Persona 5 Strikers. He is an art student from Kosei High School who becomes involved with the Phantom Thieves of Hearts. Yusuke Kitagawa has dark blue hair with parted bangs slightly covering his left eye and gray eyes. His in-game character model is noticeably taller and thinner than those of other male characters in the entire game. His fellow Phantom Thieves Ann Takamaki and Ryuji Sakamoto both describe him as a pretty boy on two separate occasions. Yusuke Kitagawa won’t wear Kosei High's regular uniform, Unlike his fellow students. His winter-variant uniform consists of a white gakuran-style shirt embroidered with a fleur-de-lis, fitted black pants, and black loafers. A silver ring that holds multiple keys, is attached to his belt loop. His summer-variant uniform replaces the white dress shirt with an ultramarine colored button-down, which Yusuke Kitagawa wears with the sleeves rolled-up to his elbows.

Yusuke Kitagawa’s entire life’s passion is surrounded by art. He searches for the aesthetic everywhere in his surroundings, from people to places. He sees every opportunity or challenge presented to him as a way to broaden his horizons and primarily considers how it will benefit him greatly as an artist. He is captivated by the painting of Sayuri, and seeks to capture the sense of beauty that it portrays. This passion extends to his mentor, Madarame, who he believed created the painting and who took him in when he was young, completely ignorant that he is being used for Madarame's own profit. As such, Yusuke greatly admired and respected him to the point that he vehemently denied any of the rumours surrounding Madarame. And these are all the critical details you need to know about Yusuke Kitagawa.